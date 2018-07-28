Geraint Thomas celebrates after all but assuring himself of Tour de France glory

Geraint Thomas says it is an "amazing feeling" to have all but assured himself of a maiden victory in the Tour de France.

Thomas finished third in Saturday's individual time-trial to retain the leaders' yellow jersey, finishing 14 seconds behind world time-trial champion Tom Dumoulin and 13 behind reigning champion and Team Sky team-mate Chris Froome.

The Welshman can now enjoy Sunday's largely processional stage into Paris before celebrating his victory on the podium, where Froome also finds himself after moving back above Primoz Roglic into third.

Thomas told Sky Sports News: "It is pretty insane, I am finally letting myself, sort of let it sink in a bit really.

"It was always about every day and each climb - and now it is suddenly over. It is an amazing feeling.

"I never even dreamed of it (Tour de France victory) really, you always had other goals like week races and things.

"This was my chance this year and suddenly for it to happen is like a dream - crazy.

Thomas finished third in Saturday's time-trial, the final big test of the 2018 Tour de France

"Insane, just stayed in my own little bubble really and didn't let any of the outside things in and by the sound of things it has gone pretty nuts at home so I am looking forward to getting back."

Thomas, and to a larger extent Froome, faced boos throughout the three-week race, with both riders having clashes with fans on the side of the road.

But Thomas says there will never be a need for anyone to question the legitimacy of his victory, which he will be adding to two Olympic gold medals and three World Championship golds from his time on the track.

Geraint Thomas has held the yellow jersey since taking stage 11, the first of his back-to-back wins in the Alps

"Everyone that knows me knows that, can't do anything else about the negativity that is around the team so I am happy, I know we all do it the right way - we work so hard and just so happy to finish the job today."

Thomas' wife Sara had arrived to greet him after the stage on Saturday and he admitted that it had been an emotional moment.

"It was a nice surprise and it just made the emotion even worse!" he said. "I was welling up for 15 to 20 minutes, I could hardly speak about it."