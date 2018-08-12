Geraint Thomas swaps yellow jersey for red at Arsenal

1:02 Geraint Thomas was at the Emirates Stadium to watch Arsenal take on Man City Geraint Thomas was at the Emirates Stadium to watch Arsenal take on Man City

Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas swapped his yellow jersey for an Arsenal shirt ahead of the visit of Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

The cyclist, who has supported Arsenal since he was young, revealed that former manager Arsene Wenger had called to congratulate him, but initially thought it was his friend and former team-mate Sir Bradley Wiggins winding him up.

Arsenal were quick to congratulate Thomas when he conquered cycling's toughest test in July and on Sunday he was pitchside to watch the game and be presented with an Arsenal shirt.

"It's insane. Since the race, it has just gone berserk," Thomas told Sky Sports.

Geraint Thomas celebrates winning the Tour de France

"You never think of the aftermath and the things I've been doing have been incredible.

"Just being here now, pitch side with all the players running past and to get this shirt is crazy, but I'm loving it.

"The team put together a few 'well done' messages and the main one was from Thierry Henry, and the fact that he took the time out to say well done, I couldn't get my head around it.

"Then on the Monday morning, someone hands me a phone in the airport and it's Arsene Wenger.

"At first I thought 'is this Brad taking the mickey', because he's good at his impressions, but to speak to Wenger was insane."