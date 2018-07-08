Gary Anderson defeats Rob Cross to win William Hill US Darts Masters title

Gary Andrson celebrates his US Darts Masters title in Las Vegas - Credit: Tom Donoghue/PDC

Gary Anderson secured his sixth World Series of Darts title with a superb 8-4 comeback victory against Rob Cross in the William Hill US Darts Masters final on Saturday at the Mandalay Bay Casino & Resort.

Two-time world champion Anderson showed his class with a series of gritty performances as he took the £20,000 title and continued his global success with a first win in Las Vegas.

Anderson followed up his first round success over DJ Sayre by ending the hopes of Canadian youngster Dawson Murschell, 22, with an 8-5 quarter-final win, after trailing 3-2 early on.

Gary Anderson defeated world champion Rob Cross in the final - Credit: Tom Donoghue/PDC

He was also made to work hard in the semi-finals, avoiding defeat by the width of a wire against James Wade before prevailing in a deciding leg.

Wade led 6-2 before Anderson hit back to level, and the left-hander then moved 7-6 up only to miss double 10 for a 140 checkout and victory, before the Scot levelled and took out 75 to snatch progress to the showpiece.

World champion Cross made the early running in the final by taking a 3-0 lead, and also held a 4-1 advantage.

Anderson, though, punished missed doubles from his rival as he levelled in a run of seven legs as he stormed to victory, sealing the title with a stunning 164 checkout.

"I'm delighted," said Anderson. "I really had to work hard today but it's been a great event and the fans were fantastic.

"I've had three or four weeks off since the World Cup but I've played well this week and there's lots to look forward to now.

"James played well in the semi-finals and at the start of the game I missed loads of doubles that it was killing me, but I dug in and I got there.

"It was the same against Rob in the final. Once I got level with him I wanted to do what I do - score well."

Cross had won through to his first World Series of Darts final with impressive wins over Michael Smith and Peter Wright during Saturday's final day of action.

Smith played his part in an outstanding quarter-final, sharing the opening 12 legs before Cross pulled clear to win 8-6, with the pair landing seven maximums apiece.

Cross then overcame Wright 8-3 in the semi-finals, but was denied the title by Anderson's amazing fightback.

"It was an amazing tournament," said Cross. "I felt great coming out this week and I played some good stuff. I missed a few shots in the final and I was my own enemy."

Wade had produced one of his most dominant displays on the World Series stage as he ended Michael van Gerwen's title defence with an outstanding 8-3 quarter-final victory.

Wade led 5-0 before Van Gerwen hit back, but a crucial 161 stopped the world No 1's fightback in its tracks as he moved into the last four.

Wright overcame 2017 US Masters finalist Daryl Gurney 8-6 in their quarter-final tie, avenging a narrow loss to the Northern Irishman at the same stage a year ago.

The eight PDC members, including Friday's first-round victim Gerwyn Price, will now travel to China ahead of the next World Series of Darts event, the Shanghai Darts Masters, on July 13-14.

William Hill US Darts Masters

Saturday, July 7

Quarter-Finals

Rob Cross 8-6 Michael Smith

Peter Wright 8-6 Daryl Gurney

Gary Anderson 8-5 Dawson Murschell

James Wade 8-3 Michael van Gerwen

Semi-Finals

Rob Cross 8-3 Peter Wright

Gary Anderson 8-7 James Wade

Final

Gary Anderson 8-4 Rob Cross

