Michael van Gerwen targeting third World Matchplay Darts crown in Blackpool

Phil Taylor will be returning to the Winter Gardens as part of Sky Sports' commentary team

This year marks the 25th staging of the World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, but for the first time in the tournament's history, there will be no Phil Taylor in the 32-man field.

Taylor clinched his 16th World Matchplay crown with victory over Peter Wright 12 months ago, before retiring from competitive action following last year's World Championship.

The winner of the World Matchplay will receive the 'Phil Taylor Trophy' after the top prize for the prestigious tournament was renamed in his honour, and 'The Power' will be part of the Sky Sports commentary team this year.

However, there will still be a whole host of big names battling it out for glory in Blackpool, including world No 1 Michael van Gerwen.

Van Gerwen secured back-to-back Matchplay triumphs in 2015 and 2016, before suffering a quarter-final drubbing at the hands of 'The Power' last year.

Nevertheless, 'Mighty Mike' has secured an incredible 15 titles already this season and he will be aiming for revenge as he prepares to face his compatriot Jeffrey de Zwaan, who dumped him out of March's UK Open.

Michael van Gerwen has a third World Matchplay title firmly in his sights

Second seed Peter Wright faces former Lakeside champion Jelle Klaasen as he aims to repeat last year's run to the final, whilst world champion Rob Cross meets a rejuvenated Mervyn King in his opener.

One of the ties of the opening-round sees Gary Anderson lock horns with Stephen Bunting in a battle of the former world champions.

Fourth seed Anderson has never gone beyond the semi-finals at the Winter Gardens, and if he defeats 'The Bullet', he'll face either five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld or his namesake Kyle Anderson in round two.

2017 semi-finalist Daryl Gurney faces Steve West in round one, whilst sixth seed Mensur Suljovic battles his nemesis Steve Beaton, with Beaton having won all eight of the pair's previous meetings.

James Wade is the only other player besides Van Gerwen in this event to have lifted the World Matchplay title, and 'The Machine' begins his campaign against quick-fire Dutch debutant Jermaine Wattimena.

Elsewhere, two-time world champion Adrian Lewis opens up the tournament on Saturday evening when he plays James Wilson.

Lewis has reclaimed his spot in the top 16 after a series of impressive showings on the Pro Tour, but he could face a potential second-round showdown against Van Gerwen.

World Matchplay - Past champions 16 Phil Taylor 2 Rod Harrington Michael van Gerwen 1 Larry Butler Peter Evison Colin Lloyd James Wade

Coverage of the World Matchplay, when 16-time champion Phil Taylor will be with part of the Sky Sports teams gets underway on Saturday 21 July and will run through to the final on Sunday 29 July.

Coverage of the World Matchplay, when 16-time champion Phil Taylor will be with part of the Sky Sports teams gets underway on Saturday 21 July and will run through to the final on Sunday 29 July.