Michael van Gerwen demolishes Gary Anderson in Auckland

Michael van Gerwen put on a show as he beat Gary Anderson 10-4 on day two of the Auckland Darts Masters in New Zealand.

The World No 1 averaged 106.81 as he swept past The Flying Scotsman - who won the World Matchplay in Blackpool on Sunday - while Peter Wright, Raymond van Barneveld and Simon Whitlock also qualified for the semi-finals.

Van Gerwen started in style, pinning seven perfect darts before going on to break on double six, opening up a five-leg advantage before Anderson finally managed to get on the board.

A stunning 170 finish in the seventh leg was the highlight of a disappointing performance from Anderson - who went on to miss two darts in the twelfth leg to close the gap to 7-5 - and Van Gerwen never looked back, running out a 10-4 winner with six 180s.

"Gary and I know how to beat each other and I know there are some phenomenal players but Gary and I are the best in my opinion," Van Gerwen said, despite his shock first-round exit at the World Matchplay in July.

"He did not play his best game there but I know what Gary can do and I had to keep my performance up and not make any mistakes to make sure I beat him."

Mighty Mike will face world No 2 Peter Wright in the semi-finals on Sunday after he dispatched reigning-champion Kyle Anderson 10-3.

"I've been in a few semi-finals on the World Series this year so hopefully I can go a step further tomorrow," Wright said.

"Michael was amazing against Gary and is the best player in the world, I will try and drag him down to my level tomorrow night."

Joining Van Gerwen and Wright in the last four is Simon Whitlock and Raymond van Barneveld, who will contest the other semi-final on Sunday, after they defeated Rob Cross 10-7 and Mark McGrath 10-4 respectively.

