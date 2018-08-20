Rob Cross beats Michael van Gerwen to win Brisbane Darts Masters

Rob Cross beat Michael van Gerwen to claim the Brisbane Darts Masters

The World Series of Darts continued over the weekend, crowning Rob Cross as the Brisbane champion - the sixth different winner on the World Series circuit this year and the world champion's first televised success since Alexandra Palace.

Cross had reached two World Series finals earlier this year and it was third time lucky in Brisbane as he sunk Van Gerwen in another high-quality contest between the pair, winning 11-6 in a match that saw both men average in excess of 100.

The PDC's three week trip to the southern hemisphere had seen the top two men in the rankings claim victory after Peter Wright won in Melbourne and Van Gerwen triumphed in Auckland and it was world No 3 Cross who excelled in the inaugural event in Queensland.

World Series of Darts 2018 - Winners Winner Runner-Up German Masters Mensur Suljovic Dimitri van den Bergh US Masters Gary Anderson Rob Cross Shanghai Masters Michael Smith Rob Cross Auckland Masters Michael van Gerwen Raymond van Barneveld Melbourne Masters Peter Wright Michael Smith Brisbane Masters Rob Cross Michael van Gerwen World Series of Darts Finals Vienna

Cross, who memorably triumphed at Alexandra Palace in the World Championship semi-final, was in fine form throughout the week beating Tim Pusey, Corey Cadby, Wright and then the world No 1.

The world champion trailed early on but a four-leg burst gave him the chance to gain the ascendancy, including a brilliant 130 finish.

That only sparked a reaction in Van Gerwen who took out 170 for a 12-dart break on his way to a 6-4 lead - however that was as good as it got as Cross reeled off seven legs on the bounce to claim his first World Series title.

Cross and Van Gerwen played out another high-quality contest

"It's been fantastic this week, I started a bit slow but I knew what I had to do and that was take my chances," said Cross.

"Everything will fall in place and I am a big believer in that but I am still learning I am still progressing and to get another win is massive.

"To win anything these days is special because the field's so strong, it's a kickstart for the rest of the year and we will look to September and promising things there."

Earlier in the night, Van Gerwen had defeated fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld 11-9 to reach the final, although he missed a host of match darts before eventually sealing his date with Cross, who was brilliant in accounting for Snakebite in the last four.

On Saturday, Van Barneveld had recovered from 5-1 down to beat Gary Anderson 10-8 to set up his all-Dutch showdown with MVG, while Cross and Wright had ended the hopes of the last Australians standing.

MVG had accounted for Raymond van Barneveld in the last four

Voltage beat Corey Cadby while Wright accounted for Raymond Smith to set-up their semi-final after Cadby and Smith has provided the early surprises on day two of the event.

The pair ended the hopes of Simon Whitlock and Michael Smith who were the first two seeds to crash out of the tournament, Cadby gaining revenge for his defeat to the Wizard a week earlier in Melbourne.

Whitlock had beaten Cadby, but The King had his revenge, edging out Whitlock 6-5 in a thriller on Friday night after runner-up in Melbourne Smith was the subject of a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Raymond Smith earlier in the night.

"Simon is still the daddy of Australian darts, we owe him so much, the sport wouldn't be the way it is over here if it wasn't for him," Cadby said after beating the Aussie No 1.

The World Series will conclude in Vienna in November with the Finals taking place over three days where Van Gerwen will be hoping to claim his fourth consecutive victory.

