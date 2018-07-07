Sky F1's Johnny Herbert soaked after England score against Sweden

0:44 Sky F1's Johnny Herbert gets soaked in champagne as England score the opener against Sweden. Sky F1's Johnny Herbert gets soaked in champagne as England score the opener against Sweden.

There were wild celebrations in the Silverstone paddock when England scored their first goal against Sweden on Saturday - with Sky F1's very own Johnny Herbert getting soaked in the process!

Fans were watching the World Cup quarter-final on a big screen behind the Sky F1 pundits as they interviewed Haas boss Gunther Steiner following a thrilling British GP qualifying, and they could not hide their emotion when Harry Maguire headed England in front.

British GP underway at 2.10pm, Sky F1 coverage from 12.30pm

And as you will see by clicking play on the video above, Johnny could not avoid getting involved in the celebrations!

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.