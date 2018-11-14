The Formula 1 Gossip column

Kubica deal agreed?

Robert Kubica has secured a Williams race seat for the 2019 season, according to Motorsport.com.

The deal would complete the Pole's remarkable recovery to a sport he hasn't competed in since suffering life-changing injuries in a rally accident eight years ago.

Kubica would partner George Russell at Williams, and an announcement is expected on Thursday at the Abu Dhabi GP. (Full story - external site)

Kubica is back! Goes official tomorrow. Full race seat at Williams for 2019. — Mark Hughes (@SportmphMark) November 21, 2018

Hamilton: Drivers can help F1 future

Lewis Hamilton says the GPDA is the "most unified it's ever been" and has called on F1's rule-makers to lean on drivers to help shape the direction of the sport.

The Grand Prix Drivers' Association - the union that includes all 20 current F1 drivers - met last week in Brazil along with FIA race director Charlie Whiting, F1 chief Ross Brawn, and Pirelli boss Mauro Isola to discuss a range of topics.

"The GPDA is the most unified it's ever been," said Hamilton. "All the drivers are in it and we all share a common interest and that is just to make the racing better, we are just trying to work on our relationship with Charlie.

"The FIA talk to the tyre people, then you've got Ross over here doing development for 2021 but they're not all connected at the moment and it's important that it happens, because we can really explain what's happening with the car and the tyres, and help steer it."

The world champion continued: "We're like engineers for them. I feel for the background of the actual sport, we can be quite useful so they should use us,

"At the moment the teams give their opinions, and each team has a different desire - every team has a different thing that will work better for them, and that's not necessarily best for the sport. For the drivers, we just have that one thing which is driving."

Alonso to add 'many more' races 2019

Fernando Alonso says he will add "many more" races to his calendar in 2019.

The Spaniard, leaving F1 at the end of the season, is currently only signed up for three World Endurance Championship races along with the Indianopolis 500 with McLaren next year.

But he told reporters in Brazil: "I will do many more.

"Even the three races of WEC, there are four tests with those so if you add the three weekends and four weeks of testing, it's already seven before June plus the tests of IndyCar and two weeks of Indy500.

Alonso doesn't sound desperate to secure a permanent drive in a series, however.

"If you see the calendar until June you will see there are only two or three weeks off," he continued. "It seems not too many races but there are a lot of preparations for those races."

Calderon enjoys 'excellent' Sauber test

Sauber have hailed Tatiana Calderon's ' excellent performance' in a two-day test when driving the team's 2013 C32 car at Fiorano. Sauber report Calderon set 'consistent lap times while demonstrating dedication and endurance'.

In all, she completed 202 laps with a best time of 00:58.802.

"The past two days have been very beneficial to my development and I have gained valuable experience," Calderon said. "I look forward to putting what I have learned to practice."

Could the 'Max factor' return the Dutch GP?

F1 has confirmed that a return of the Dutch GP is under consideration due to the popularity of Max Verstappen.

Formula 1 commercial chief Sean Bratches told Reuters: "We are very interested in racing in Holland.

"We are having productive conversations there and I am cautiously optimistic we can do something to surprise and delight fans in that territory and take advantage of the Max factor."

It's speculated that the race could return in 2020 (Full story - external site)

Hamilton reveals Mercedes/McLaren differences

Lewis Hamilton certainly raised a few eyebrows in the paddock and beyond when he swapped the one of the most successful teams in the sport's history, McLaren, for a young and raw Mercedes six years ago.

But now he is revelling in the Silver Arrows' success after they claimed a fifth consecutive constructors' title.

"When I moved to this team, they really listened to every single thing I said," Hamilton stated. "They acted on so many things, the smallest details. They listened to different engineers, Aldo [Costa], with Ron [Meadows] and so many things shifted.

"It was amazing to have that response. I was like, 'wow, I can really work with these guys, they're here to win, and they know I'm not here to play.'

"I hadn't had that experience before. It was a great feeling of respect and so I thought I could really use these guys, I can really work with them, learn from them, and also teach them some things."

Hamilton, who celebrated at the team's factory back in Brackley last week, added: "Collectively we can climb mountains. They've been delivering time and time again."

Alonso not ruling out F1 return

He may be leaving the sport at the end of the season, but Fernando Alonso is still keeping his options open when it comes to F1 in 2020.

"There's going to be a couple more challenges than the Indy 500," Alonso said prior to the WEC event in Shanghai.

"I feel I need to recharge my batteries a bit next year, but in 2020, of course it can be a possibility to have a full season in IndyCar, a full season back in F1, or a full season in another series." (Full story - external site)

Abu Dhabi grid penalty for Hamilton?

Mercedes have admitted Lewis Hamilton faces a possible grid penalty in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking in the team's 'Pure Pitwall' debrief, chief strategist James Vowles said: "After the first pit-stop with Lewis we noticed quite a significant problem. It required a huge amount of input from within the team to get the car towards the end of the race.'

"The net result of that is the engine has sustained some level of damage, but we do not understand what, and it has to be inspected and understood before we can make any decision going forward to Abu Dhabi."

But even if the engine is deemed unfit for service, one option still available to Mercedes would be re-introducing an engine that Hamilton has previously used without any sort of penalty.

Another outing for Calderon

Just a few weeks after her first outing in an F1 car during a demo run following the Mexican GP, Tatiana Calderon will enjoy two full days of testing in the 2013 Sauber C32 car powered by a Ferrari V8 engine at Fiorano on November 17 and 18.

"We are pleased to have Tatiana Calderon completing two days of testing at Fiorano," said team boss Fred Vasseur. "She impressed the team with her dedication, focus, and skills at a recent Promotional Event. We are convinced that Tatiana has what it takes to drive at the highest level and look forward to seeing her progress and gain more experience at the upcoming test."

Ocon to be Merc and Force India reserve?

Esteban Ocon could be a reserve driver at both Force India and Mercedes next season, as he continues to wait on Williams' driver decision.

"It's not in our hands," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff when asked about his protege's future. "I think we pretty much have [Ocon] set for an off-season supporting us and Force India.

"Doing lots of simulator work, being a reserve driver for maybe us and Force India. And getting ready for the year after. If, miraculously, a door opens at Williams, he's going to take it. But it's in Claire [Williams] and Paddy [Lowe]'s hands and not in ours."

Hamilton explains India comments

The world champion had previously told the BBC: "I've been to India before to a race which was strange because India was such a poor place yet we had this massive, beautiful grand prix track made in the middle of nowhere," he said.

"I felt very conflicted when I went to that grand prix."

But he has now issued this clarification on social media:

Brawn praises Mercedes success

He is credited with helping start their era of dominance, and former Mercedes chief turned F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn has lauded the world champions for their stunning sustained success.

"One can only have words of praise for what this team has achieved in that time. That goes especially for this year when the team run by Toto Wolff won, while finally facing a rival that was its equal and maybe even its better at the majority of races," said Brawn to F1's website.

"It's therefore an amazing achievement for the men and women of the Silver Arrows to have won both titles this year. Firstly, they knew not to rest on their laurels: I am well aware how easy it is to believe that because you've won for so many years in a row, you can continue winning without much effort.

"But that's not how it works: to a certain extent, every year you have to start all over again, clear in the knowledge that your opposition will have stepped up its game. It's that approach that has seen Mercedes stay at the top over this five-year period." (Full story - external site)

2018's version of capgate?

Sauber launch junior team

Sebastian Vettel, Robert Kubica and Charles Leclerc have all successfully begun their careers with Sauber and now the Swiss team has enhanced its hunt for the stars of tomorrow by creating a junior team in categories on the road to F1.

In partnership with Charouz Racing System, the new Sauber-affiliated team wlll compete in F2, F3 and two Formula 4 championships from 2019.

How will Verstappen spend his two days of public service?

What does 'two days of public service' mean for Max Verstappen?



It seems the FIA are thinking about 'educating' rather than 'punishing'...



What does 'two days of public service' mean for Max Verstappen?

It seems the FIA are thinking about 'educating' rather than 'punishing'...

Verstappen reveals why Ocon annoyed him

Max Verstappen has revealed why he was so enraged by Esteban Ocon's response on the weighbridge after the Brazilian Gp.

As reported by Motorsport, Verstappen told Peptalk show on Dutch TV channel Ziggo Sport: "I just wanted to look for him and ask 'what was going on, how could something like this happen?'

"But he immediately answered 'I was faster than you' and said it with such a smile on his face."

Asked if he thought his history with Ocon was a factor in their clash, Verstappen replied: "No, and he's actually no competitor at all in Formula 1."

WATCH: Toro Rosso's Brazilian GP driver swap

Pierre Gasly wasn't keen on letting Toro Rosso team-mate Brendon Hartley through during Sunday's Brazilian GP.

And Hartley wasn't exactly happy that Gasly didn't let him through.

Have a look...

Kubica decision imminent

Robert Kubica is expected to make a decision on his future this week, with the Pole '90% likely' to join Williams.

Meanwhile, Auto Motor und Sport are reporting that Esteban Ocon could become test driver for both Force India and Mercedes in 2019 (Full story - external site)

Force India defend Ocon

Force India have emphatically denied suggestions that Esteban Ocon's association with Mercedes may have been a factor in his crash with Max Verstappen.

Team boss Otmar Szafnauer told Sky Sports News: "I think any suggestion that the on-track incident was in any way deliberate is ridiculous and a shallow comment about a driver who always conducts himself with complete professionalism and the highest levels of sportsmanship. What happened after the race in the weigh bridge was unnecessary and I'm pleased the FIA intervened and took action to remedy the misplaced aggression directed towards Esteban."

Hamilton's Mercedes close to retiring

Mercedes have revealed how close Lewis Hamilton's race-winning car was to retiring from the Brazilian GP.

"It was the most difficult race, that's why the relief now is the most I've ever felt in the team," said Toto Wolff. "I can tell you mid-race that we had a power unit failure imminent on Hamilton's car, and the guys in the background fixed it. God knows how you can fix hardware that's just about to break and make the car finish. That race was just a nightmare."

And Hamilton added: "They threw a lot of balls at me while I was driving. Over the last 10 laps I was just shouting in the car like, 'come on, come on, you can do it, keep it together'. Just willing on the car. You can just never imagine how crazy that feeling is in the car. I felt awesome at the end when I was able to pull it across and the car didn't fail on us."

Wolff: Verstappen a future champion

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hailed Max Verstappen as a future F1 world champion.

"Unbelievable talent and speed, and I think once the raw edges are off, he will be somebody that will be a world champion one day," said Wolff.

"He will have his own opinion about whether it was the right behaviour or not, but you can't accelerate these things, this is a learning process."

Hamilton: 'Verstappen-Ocon crash was 60-40'

Lewis Hamilton has suggested that the balance of blame for the Esteban Ocon-Max Verstappen crash was in the range of '60-40'

"I'm pretty sure there's no rule that says you can't unlap yourself," said Hamilton. "I've done it before. Ultimately when you're in Ocon's position, you've got nothing to lose. You want to get through, you've got much quicker tyres and you're trapped if you've got much quicker tyres and the guy in front is not pushing, which Max wasn't - he was saving his tyres. So if he's cruising and holding him up, you're going to go for it and try and get by and move yourself forwards.

"I felt like it was fair game to try and unlap himself. Of course you don't want to cause an incident but in those scenarios, you give each other space. It's as simple as that. It's so simple to give each other space. You can never assume that the person's not up your inside because he's a backmarker and he's going to back off. You've got to acknowledge the fact that he may be there so leave extra space, because actually he's in a different race to me.

"So from my seat it felt like it wasn't 100 per cent one side, more like maybe 60-40. But I've only seen a quick replay."

Vettel agreed with Ferrari order

Sebastian Vettel says he has no problem with Ferrari asking him to let Kimi Raikkonen through during the Brazilian GP.

Vettel was asked to cede position to his team-mate so that Raikkonen could chase down Valtteri Bottas for a podium finish.

"It's pretty straightforward," Vettel told ESPN. "Kimi came out of the pits with a fresher set of tyres and I had a couple of laps to try and get something done with Valtteri. When it didn't work, the team asked me to let him have a go so no problems with that.

"I like Kimi and I was happy to let him get a shot and he made it [to the podium] so I'm happy for him" (Full story - external site)

WATCH: Hamilton's title debrief

Don't call Toto Wolff 'special'…

The Mercedes boss reveals what he believes is the secret to successful leadership…

"The downfall of any leader in a sport's team is when he gets carried away with his own ego," Wolff has told The Daily Telegraph.

"You have seen in football that if you start to think you are the 'Special One', or that you are better than the others, that is the moment when you will be beaten.

"Humility is a super-important factor in all of our lives, and I try to remind myself every evening in front of the mirror, just calm down" (Full story - external site)

It's good to chat

All the team bosses met with F1 boss Ross Brawn on Saturday morning in Brazil...

Verstappen can't wait to start life with Honda

Max Verstappen insists Red Bull are "not lying" about Honda's potential next season, claiming the team already know they will have more power than they are currently getting out of the Renault engine.

"Initially I think we are still a bit short of power but it's definitely going to be better than what we have now. For sure we will be closer," the Dutchman told reporters.

"If it's going to be enough initially, I don't know, but then it's all about trying to get the best results possible, to not lose too many points.

"It shows in the numbers [that we will be faster]. We are not lying or just putting something in the world that isn't true, but it also depends how much others are going to improve as well. We have to wait and see."

Sky F1's Paul di Resta, meanwhile, believes Red Bull could be right in contention at the start of the 2019 campaign.

"With their extra Honda power, I strongly believe they could be favourites heading into Melbourne next year," he said.

'Kubica offered seat by Williams'

Robert Kubica has reportedly been offered a race seat for the 2019 season by Williams.

According to Motorsport, the Pole is top of the team's list to partner George Russell next year.

But Kubica is also believed to have been offered a reserve driver role at Ferrari.

"I think we are quite close to the decision," Kubica said.

Williams have confirmed Kubica is on their short-list for a seat next year but denied a decision has been made (Full story - external site)

Smedley to stay in F1?

Just days after announcing he will leave Williams at the end of the year, Rob Smedley has confirmed he intends to stay in the sport.

But he's not saying how or where.

"I definitely want to stay in Formula 1," said Smedley. "Formula 1 is my passion. It's been all my working life that I've been in Formula 1 and it's still the pinnacle of motorsport.

"I'm lucky, because I'm already talking to people and that's a fortunate position to be in and we'll just see where everything takes us."

Hamilton: 25 races? I won't be here

It certainly seems as though F1's owners Liberty Media want to expand the calendar rather than shorten it or keep it at 21 races; the Vietnam GP has already been added for 2020, and Liberty want more American races, too.

Lewis Hamilton, however, is not a fan.

"It already feels like we've raced 25 this year," he told reporters. "I don't think that's a good thing, personally."

Hamilton claimed he wouldn't be a part of F1 if/once it reaches the 25-race mark, adding: "I'm someone that really loves racing, but the season is long and it's a long time away from families.

"The seasons are getting longer and the off-time is getting shorter. The turnaround is so short - you start preparing for next season often as soon as the season's done. That's very difficult. Then you've got to find a way of switching off and recovering at the same time.

"I most likely am not going to be here when it gets to 25, that's for sure."

