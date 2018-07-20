German GP Practice One: Daniel Ricciardo fastest from Lewis Hamilton but facing penalty

Daniel Ricciardo set the pace from Lewis Hamilton in Practice One for the German GP but the Red Bull driver is set to start Sunday's race from the back of the grid.

Ricciardo was quickest with a lap of 1:13.525 at Hockenheim, 0.04 seconds ahead of Hamilton's Mercedes.

World championship leader Sebastian Vettel, running a new exhaust configuration on his Ferrari, was fourth quickest.

Mercedes also trialled new parts on their front-wing, underlining the relentless nature of this year's development battle between F1's biggest beasts.

But while Ricciardo, Hamilton and the third-placed Red Bull of Max Verstappen set their best times on ultrasoft tyres, Vettel's best effort was made on softs - two 'steps' below.

Red Bull could yet emerge as challengers this weekend but Ricciardo is poised to be demoted to the back of the field for the race after Bull introduced a suite of new engine parts for his car.

The threat of a penalty has been hanging over Ricciardo for several weeks since his victory at Monaco was achieved despite a mid-race power unit failure.

By taking the hit at Hockenheim, the team will hope for a clear run at next week's Hungarian GP, a race which should suit their car.

"We've been lucky to get through the last two events without taking penalties but this is as far as we can get so he's staring down the barrel of a 30-place grid penalty here," said team boss Christian Horner.

"We'll take as much as we can and hopefully that will see him for a while.

Full story: Ricciardo to start last in Hockenheim

Mercedes have started the weekend at their home race by announcing an unchanged driver line-up of Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas for 2019 - although the Finn has only been retained for a single season so far.

And with driver stability achieved off-track, the two Silver Arrows immediately impressed on track as first Hamilton and then Bottas led the way before Ricciardo's late burst.

Renault, striving to hang on to fourth in the Constructors' Championship, have also introduced a new front-wing configuration following a difficult series of races - although it was only tested by Nico Hulkenberg on Friday morning while Carlos Sainz continued with the older design.

But Renault made little impact in the timesheets with Haas duo Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen 'the best of the rest' in seventh and eighth.

Charles Leclerc, an increasingly-regular visitor to the top 10, was ninth fastest for Sauber ahead of Nico Hulkenberg.

Stoffel Vandoorne was slowest of all for McLaren - a reflection not on their car's outright speed but the team's struggles to evaluate new parts in their wind tunnel with Friday's morning session amounting to an extended test session as a result.

Fernando Alonso was 12th in the other McLaren.

German GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time Tyres 1) Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1:13.525 Ultrasofts 2) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.004 Ultrasofts 3) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.189 Ultrasofts 4) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.271 Softs 5) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.378 Ultrasofts 6) Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari +0.742 Softs 7) Romain Grosjean Haas +1.166 Ultrasofts 8) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.328 Ultrasofts 9) Charles Leclerc Sauber +1.572 Softs 10) Nico Hulkenberg Renault +1.757 Ultrasofts 11) Sergio Perez Force India +1.890 Mediums 12) Fernando Alonso McLaren +2.019 Ultrasofts 13) Lance Stroll Williams +2.104 Ultrasofts 14) Carlos Sainz Renault +2.244 Ultrasofts 15) Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso +2.339 Softs 16) Sergey Sirotkin Williams +2.351 Ultrasofts 17) Nicholas Latifi Force India +2.498 Ultrasofts 18) Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso +2.546 Softs 19) Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber +2.611 Softs 20) Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren +2.624 Softs

Can Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes bounce back at the German GP? Watch live on Sky Sports F1 from July 20-22. Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.