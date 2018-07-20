German GP: Daniel Ricciardo to start at back of F1 grid

Daniel Ricciardo will start at the back of Sunday's German GP grid after Red Bull were finally forced to make engine changes over the penalty-free limit for the season.

Ricciardo's car had three new engine parts - MGU-K, Energy Store and Control Electronics - fitted ahead of Practice One at Hockenheim which all trigger grid penalties.

They exceed the new-for-2018 15-place limit on penalty places and automatically mean Ricciardo will start the race from 20th and last place, provided all cars set a qualifying time on Saturday.

Ricciardo had admitted on Thursday that penalties this weekend were "likely", with Red Bull keen to avoid any grid drops at next week's Hungarian GP given they expect the slow-speed circuit to suit their car better than Hockenheim.

"Ideally we win next weekend and suck it up here," said Ricciardo.

"You can overtake so if we do have the penalties and start towards the back, I'll stay positive and know that there will be some good overtaking."

Ricciardo is a two-time race winner this year but has not finished on the podium in the four races since his triumph in Monaco and duly slipped 65 points off the championship summit.

With Hockenheim forming a back-to-back with Hungary before F1 begins its summer break at the end of the month, Ricciardo admits it is a key fortnight for his and Red Bull's seasons.

"For sure now we see ourselves as a real outside chance for the championship," he said. "But if we could gain some big results over the next two, it keeps us in. If we lose out, it's probably putting us out.

"So it can probably change the way we feel about the rest of the year from a confidence point of view. We should have a strong car in Budapest - I don't think it will be at the extent of Monaco - but we should have a good chance to be close to the win at least."

He added: "I feel like the triple header didn't treat me that well, so I would at least like to make this double header good for me. Both heads, not just one!"

