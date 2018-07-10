How to watch F1's German Grand Prix live on Sky Sports

The German GP is back on July 20-22 as F1's sensational summer continues at pace, and you can watch every session live and exclusive on Sky Sports F1.

The now biennial event from the Hockenheimring returns and it's set to be another crucial race, with Sebastian Vettel now leading Lewis Hamilton by eight points in the title standings after winning a thrilling and controversial British GP.

Can the home favourite deliver as tension mounts between Ferrari and Mercedes?

Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, July 21, with build-up from 1pm

The Race starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, July 22 with build-up from 12.30pm

I'm a subscriber: How and where can I watch F1 on Sky?

TV: Sky Channel 406 is the home of Sky Sports F1 throughout the 2018 season and features live coverage of every practice, qualifying and race.

Sky Go: Subscribers can watch the action wherever they are as it happens. Sign in to Sky Go to watch on your desktop computer or laptop or download the app.

Race Control: On the Red Button and the Sky Sports iPad app, take control of what you watch thanks to multiple driver cams, the pitlane channel, driver tracker and an up-to-date timing page.

Ultra HD: Sky Q customers with a 2TB box and Multiscreen package can watch the F1 track action in incredible Ultra HD - the only place in the UK and Ireland you can do so. Upgrade your package via the Sky Shop.

On Demand: If you miss the live action, or want to watch again, catch up via the Formula 1 tab in the Sky Sports section of On Demand on connected boxes.

I'm not a subscriber: Can I still watch Sky F1?

Yes you can!

NOW TV: Watch the race from £7.99 - with no contract required. The NOW TV app is available on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles, and you can register up to four of them.

Anything else I should know?

The Sky Sports website and mobile app, along with our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram feeds, bring you all the latest news, insight, pictures and video from every race weekend, with all track sessions covered in our live blog.

Sky F1's German GP schedule

Wednesday July 18

8.30pm: The F1 Report: Germany Preview

9pm: Classic Races: 2009 German GP

Thursday July 19

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference LIVE!

8.45pm: Paddock Uncut

Friday July 20

9.45am: German GP Practice One Build-up

10am: German GP Practice One LIVE!

1.45pm: German GP Practice Two Build-up

2pm: German GP Practice Two LIVE!

Saturday July 21

10.45am: German GP Practice Three Build-up

11am: German GP Practice Three LIVE!

1pm: German GP Qualifying Build-up

2pm: German GP Qualifying LIVE!

3.45pm: The F1 Show LIVE!

Sunday July 22

12.30pm: German GP Pit Lane LIVE!

1.30pm: German GP On The Grid LIVE!

2.10pm: THE GERMAN GRAND PRIX LIVE!

4.30pm: German GP Paddock LIVE!

6.15pm: German GP race replay

8.35pm: German GP highlights