Lewis Hamilton wins German GP after Sebastian Vettel crashes out

Lewis Hamilton has reclaimed the lead of the world championship with victory in the German GP after title rival Sebastian Vettel crashed out from the lead.

On a day of astonishing drama at Hockenheim, Hamilton had already charged into contention for victory before his world championship rival's catastrophic error with 15 laps remaining.

Having reclaimed the lead after team-mate Kimi Raikkonen was ordered to yield, Vettel appeared set for his first victory at Hockenheim before losing control on a damp track.

1:11 Sebastian Vettel goes into the barriers, crashing out of the German GP while leading Sebastian Vettel goes into the barriers, crashing out of the German GP while leading

Hamilton then had to withstand a panicked radio message and a wheel-to-wheel battle with team-mate Valtteri Bottas to secure the win before Mercedes ordered Bottas to give up the chase.

After his qualifying disaster, Hamilton had started 14th on the grid. "Miracles do happen," the Mercedes pitwall told their driver as Hamilton crossed the line for one of the most extraordinary victories of his career.

Hamilton, who had never previously won a race after starting lower than sixth, said: "I'm so grateful, I kept pushing and kept believing and it happened. I really manifested my dream today."

Vettel loses the race - and the lead of the title race

Vettel has made a number of mistakes over the last year.

But nothing like this.

Through the early stages, the German appeared to have the race under full control as he led off the line and built up a sizeable lead over Bottas.

But Vettel's afternoon then started to unravel when Kimi Raikkonen, the first of the frontrunners to pit, took track position at the front and stubbornly held on in front of an increasingly-agitated Vettel.

"This is just silly, I'm just losing time and destroying my tyres," complained Vettel over team radio. "What are you waiting for? Can't you see the tyre temperatures?"

The order to yield was eventually delivered but Vettel's composure was then further challenged by a sudden mid-race rain shower.

As Bottas and Raikkonen, now fading on his ageing tyres, battled for second, and Hamilton started to charge after a switch to ultrasoft tyres, Vettel lost control of his Ferrari at the hairpin, slithering into the gravel and into the barriers.

Race lost, championship lead lost.

German GP race result Driver Team Time 1) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +4.5 3) Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari +6.7 4) Max Verstappen Red Bull +7.6 5) Nico Hulkenberg Renault +26.6 6) Romain Grosjean Haas +28.8 7) Sergio Perez Force India +30.5 8) Esteban Ocon Force India +31.7 9) Marcus Ericsson Sauber +32.3 10) Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso +34.1 11) Kevin Magnussen Haas +34.9 12) Carlos Sainz Renault +43.0 13) Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren +46.6 14) Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso +1 lap 15) Charles Leclerc Sauber +1 lap 16) Fernando Alonso McLaren Retired Lance Stroll Williams Retired Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Retired Sergey Sirotkin Williams Retired Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Retired

