Hungarian GP Qualifying: Lewis Hamilton masters the rain to take pole

Lewis Hamilton took pole position in an extraordinary qualifying hour for the Hungarian GP, while title rival Sebastian Vettel lost out in the rain.

As a heavy rain downpour brought chaos and wiped out the advantage Ferrari had held in dry conditions, Hamilton endorsed his reputation as a master of the wet by taking pole by three tenths from Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

"We couldn't have expected this," said Hamilton. "Ferrari have been quickest all weekend. Then the heavens opened and it was fair game."

Hamilton elated with 'shock' pole position

Mercedes had struggled in Friday's heat when they overheated their tyres. But that characteristic of working the Pirelli tyres hard worked to the Silver Arrows' advantage around a sodden Hungaroring while Ferrari faltered.

Well, I dread saying anything for fear of it being insufficiently lavish. But here goes; great driving again by @LewisHamilton showing them all who’s boss in the wet. But they all are amazing in these conditions. Just not as amazing as HAM. OK? 🤷🏻‍♂️ #f1 — Damon Hill (@HillF1) July 28, 2018

Beaten by Scuderia colleague Kimi Raikkonen, who briefly held provisional during a frantic Q3 shoot-out, Vettel was only fourth.

"We weren't quick enough," rued Vettel. "It was difficult. The laps I did were fine but just not quick enough. In the wet we aren't as confident as in the dry."

Critically, Hamilton pitted for a fresh set of wet tyres with just minutes remaining before returning to the soaked tarmac and finding just enough grip to beat the two Finns as the chequered flag fell.

"We were lucky with the weather," admitted Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. "In the dry we didn't have the pace."

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was caught out when heavy rain fell at the start of Q2 and failed to reach the shoot-out while Max Verstappen was just seventh behind Renault's Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly of Toro Rosso.

But the Dutchman's day could yet take a turn for the worse with the Red Bull driver called to the stewards after allegedly impeding Haas' Romain Grosjean.

"It was more bad luck than anything else," said Ricciardo. "I needed to get my first lap in but Lance Stroll spun in front of me. So I aborted that lap and then it got too wet for intermediate tyres."

Fernando Alonso was eleventh and reacted with incredulity when McLaren suggested he switched to wet tyres in order to make Q3.

A day after the team entered administration, Force India suffered their worst on-track result of the season as both Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez failed to progress past Q1.

Stoffel Vandoorne's struggles continued at McLaren with the Belgian eliminated at the first hurdle in the fifth successive qualifying session. Still without an internal Saturday win all season, Vandoorne will start his summer holiday 12-0 down to Alonso in qualifying and his F1 future in grave danger.

Hungarian GP Grid Driver Team 1) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 3) Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 4) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 5) Carlos Sainz Renault 6) Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 7) Max Verstappen Red Bull 8) Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 9) Kevin Magnussen Haas 10) Romain Grosjean Haas 11) Fernando Alonso McLaren 12) Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 13) Nico Hulkenberg Renault 14) Marcus Ericsson Sauber 15) Lance Stroll Williams 16) Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 17) Charles Leclerc Sauber 18) Esteban Ocon Force India 19) Sergio Perez Force India 20) Sergey Sirotkin Williams

