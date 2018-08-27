Belgian GP: Halo credited for helping Charles Leclerc avoid injury

0:24 Following his opening lap collision in the Belgian GP, Sauber’s Charles Leclerc takes a closer look at the broken halo device on his car. This clip has no audio. Following his opening lap collision in the Belgian GP, Sauber’s Charles Leclerc takes a closer look at the broken halo device on his car. This clip has no audio.

Formula 1's new-for-2018 halo head protection system has been credited with potentially ensuring Charles Leclerc avoided injury in the dramatic Belgian GP first-corner pile-up.

The Nico Hulkenberg-triggered chaos at the start of Sunday's race saw Fernando Alonso's car launched over the top of Leclerc's Sauber, with replays showing the McLaren being deflected by the halo which sits over F1 cars' cockpits.

Images later showed tyre marks from the McLaren on the device.

"Not that we needed any proof, but the halo showed again today it is a very good thing to have on the car," said Alonso, who also emerged unscathed.

The introduction of the halo at the start of the year split opinion in F1 and among fans, with critics arguing against it on both aesthetic grounds and the fact it represented a first move away from a completely open-cockpit formula.

But Leclerc tweeted on Sunday night: "Never been a fan of the halo but I have to say that I was very happy to have it over my head today!"

Figures from around the F1 world also posted messages on social media in the hours after the race to praise the success of the halo:

We can end the HALO discussion now. It will save lives! #thanksFIA https://t.co/9d7gg3t6iT — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) August 26, 2018

Never mind the driver’s head, it probably saved his hands and arms too. #f1 #f1halo https://t.co/xG9JGCNcK1 — Damon Hill (@HillF1) August 27, 2018

I’m very happy to see that our joint campaign to introduce the Halo brought such a tremendous result yesterday. Congratulations to all those who supported the initiative and carried out the hard work @Charles_Leclerc @alo_oficial pic.twitter.com/kgqKiR9iPn — Paddy Lowe (@paddylowe) August 27, 2018

End of the race in the 1st corner. Frustrating.

Never been a fan of the halo but I have to say that I was very happy to have it over my head today !

📷: @f1gregoryheirman / @fotoformulak pic.twitter.com/QILqoVtjVh — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) August 26, 2018

