Ian Poulter takes on F1 driver Lance Stroll in a golf challenge at Silverstone

Ian Poulter is used to dealing with drivers on the golf course, but taking on an F1 driver at Silverstone was a new experience for the Ryder Cup legend.

Poulter was a special guest at the Sky Sports F1 Show broadcast live from the historic race track, where world champion Lewis Hamilton and most of this season's drivers met and entertained the fans along the home straight.

Lance Stroll is a keen golfer, but could he beat Poulter?

After Nico Hulkenberg won the "kick a bull" challenge to provide some footballing cheer for Germany, Poulter faced off against Williams ace Lance Stroll in a golfing head-to-head.

Rather than the traditional nearest-the-pin challenge, Poulter and Stroll were aiming to get nearest the braking board on the approach to Abbey - turn one at Silverstone.

A duck-hook would have threatened the packed grandstand, while a shank would have had the mechanics in the pit garages running for cover. So could the pair find the grass rather than the tarmac?

Watch the video above to find out, and tune into Sky Sports F1 from Friday to Sunday to enjoy comprehensive coverage of the British GP from Silverstone.

