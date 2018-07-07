Hero Challenge: Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman and Richie Ramsay added to Edinburgh contest

Ian Poulter will compete in the first Hero Challenge of the year in Edinburgh on Tuesday, ahead of next week's Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Poulter has been added to the line-up, along with PGA Tour star Charley Hoffman and local favourite Richie Ramsay, for the quickfire shootout in the grounds of Edinburgh Castle.

The trio complete the six-man field after Andrew "Beef" Johnston, defending Scottish Open champion Rafa Cabrera Bello and rising Indian star Shubhankar Sharma were confirmed for the event last week.

Ian Poulter enjoyed taking part in the Hero Challenge in Dubai

The unique contest will be staged on the castle esplanade in the centre of Scotland's capital city, and fans can register for FREE tickets at http://et.golf/Hero-Challenge

Poulter enjoyed taking part in the Hero Challenge ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai last year, and he is looking forward to the showpiece in Edinburgh as a light-hearted warm-up for the Rolex Series tournament at Gullane.

"Now this is a different way to start tournament week," said Poulter, who lost out to the remarkable accuracy of Alex Noren at the semi-final stage in Dubai, although the Swede was beaten in the final by Haotong Li.

Charley Hoffman has been added to the field in Edinburgh

"I loved taking part in the Hero Challenge in Dubai last year, but this location is going to make it even more exciting."

Hoffman provides American interest in the event as he prepares to make his debut in the Scottish Open, and the four-time PGA Tour winner is looking forward to a "fun week".

"This is the first time I have played in the Scottish Open, and it's definitely the first time I have teed it up in a castle, so it's shaping up to be a fun week," said Hoffman.

Andrew Johnston, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Shubhankar Sharma were confirmed last week

Ramsay is making his first appearance in the Hero Challenge, and he added: "It's always a pleasure to play in front of a home crowd, and to get the opportunity to play golf in one of Scotland's most iconic landmarks is something special."

The Hero Challenge will take place from 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm on Tuesday July 10 and will be shown live across the Sky Sports platforms. Free tickets to be there in person are available at http://et.golf/Hero-Challenge