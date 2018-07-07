Phil Mickelson wants to move on from US Open controversy

Phil Mickelson is keen to put his US Open controversy behind him as he turned his attention towards the third major of the year at Carnoustie.

Mickelson's infamous incident on the 13th green during the third round at Shinnecock Hills remains a huge talking point in the world of golf, and he has reiterated his regret for his behaviour in his first interview with Sky Sports since the event.

Phil Mickelson was unwilling to expand on his apology for his US Open controversy

The left-hander became embroiled in a widespread debate over how he avoided disqualification from the US Open when he missed a bogey putt on the 13th green, ran after his ball and knocked it back towards the hole while still moving and destined to end up off the green and behind a bunker.

He claimed immediately afterwards that he was happy to accept a two-shot penalty for his deliberate action, which was the punishment handed down to him by the USGA as he signed for a sextuple-bogey 10 on the par-four.

However, many players and pundits insisted Mickelson should have been disqualified, with his former coach Butch Harmon calling on the five-time major champion to withdraw from the tournament before the final round.

But Mickelson completed the tournament and later issued an apology in a text to a selection of American journalists, and he was unwilling to elaborate on his comments when he spoke to James Haddock at the Sky Cart following his third-round 70 in the A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

"I don't know what else to add," said Mickelson when asked to expand on his short apology via text message. "I don't know what else to say. I shouldn't have done it and I apologised for it. It was a mistake for sure.

"Certainly I let my frustrations and anger get to me, and I shouldn't have."

Mickelson was in the news again earlier this week when rumours surfaced that he had agreed to take on Tiger Woods in a winner-takes-all match worth an astonishing $10million, and he confirmed those reports were true.

"The report was accurate, but I don't know what else to say," he added. "I'm sure as soon as we know more, we'll fill you in. But, right now, I don't have much more to add to it."

Mickelson will be too far back to contend for the title at The Greenbrier, and he is now looking forward to fine-tuning his links game for The 147th Open at Carnoustie when he competes in next week's Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at Gullane.