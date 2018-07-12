Sky Sports Golf podcast: Special edition from Scottish Open Pro-Am

Every amateur golfer dreams of getting to tee it up alongside the world’s best, but that became a reality for Sky Sports Golf podcast presenter Josh Antmann at the Scottish Open Pro-Am.

Thousands of spectators attended the star-studded event at Gullane, where the European Tour's leading names played alongside sporting legends and an array of lucky amateurs.

In a special podcast edition, Josh - a 10 handicapper - shares his experiences of playing in the pro-am and speaks to a number of people involved in his special day.

Josh made his Pro-Am debut at Gullane

Playing partner and PGA Tour regular Martin Laird discusses returning to Scotland for the week and takes a closer look at the course, while Josh's caddie Callum explains how the members get the best out of the golf course.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Watch the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports.