Masters champion Patrick Reed needed three attempts to get out of the bunker at Scottish Open

Masters champion Patrick Reed endured a tortuous afternoon getting out of the bunker on the 12th at the Scottish Open as the ball refused to get out of the sand!

The 27-year-old needed three attempts to get out of the bunker as he carded a double bogey for the par-three hole and got plenty of sand in his eyes to boot.

Reed had been four under par through the front nine holes but finished the day one under par after bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes.

Click on the video above to see Reed's bunker troubles!