Phil Mickelson admits to doing 'dumb stuff' after US Open scandal

Phil Mickelson admitted he does a lot of “dumb stuff” on the golf course and understands the criticism he received for his controversial penalty during the US Open.

Mickelson hit a moving putt during the third round at Shinnecock Hills and received a two-shot penalty, although many called for him to be disqualified for a breach of golfing etiquette.

The 48-year-old apologised a few days later before being penalised again during the final round of the Greenbrier Classic, where he tapped down some long grass in front of a tee.

Mickelson posted a level-par 70 on Thursday

"I've had a rough month," Mickelson told the media on Thursday. "I haven't been my best. So I'm working at trying to fix that.

"I made a big mistake (at the US Open) and I wish I could take it back, but I can't. There's not much I can do about it now other than just try to act a little better.

"The thing about this is throughout my career, 25 years, there have been a lot of times where I have had to be accountable for decisions I did not make. And the reason why this has actually been easier is it was my own fault.

"The backlash is my own fault. So it's much easier to deal with than some of the times where I have not been involved in the decisions and had to deal with that."

"You have to be accountable for yourself. I do a lot of dumb stuff, right. I have these moments where I'm like in a cloud, I'm not really sure what I'm doing."

