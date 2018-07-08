Phil Mickelson calls two-shot penalty on himself at the Greenbrier

1:06 Phil Mickelson received a two-shot penalty for the second tournament running at the Greenbrier Phil Mickelson received a two-shot penalty for the second tournament running at the Greenbrier

Phil Mickelson was handed a two-shot penalty for the second successive tournament after a bizarre incident at the Greenbrier.

Three weeks on from the Mickelson being penalised for intentionally putting a moving ball at the US Open, the five-time major champion caused further controversy during the final round in West Virginia.

Mickelson got off to a poor start, missing from 10 feet to save par at the first and failing to get up-and-down from a bunker at the fourth before getting embroiled in another unwanted incident at the seventh.

The 47-year-old tapped down the fescue in front of the tee box before firing his tee shot on to the fairway, breaching Rule 13-2 which states a player can't improve his line of play.

PGA Tour Golf Live on

Mickelson immediately realised his mistake and reported himself to a rules official, which resulted in him receiving a two-stroke penalty and carding a double-bogey six.

"I wasn't really thinking," Mickelson said after his round. I just had a few bonehead moves today. It was just one of those things that I wasn't really paying attention or thinking.

Click on the video above to see Mickelson's moment of madness!