The Open: Shots of the day from the opening round at Carnoustie

2:57 Here's a look at some of the best shots from the opening day of The Open at Carnoustie. Here's a look at some of the best shots from the opening day of The Open at Carnoustie.

Monster eagles, massive approaches and a hole-out birdie feature in the shots of the day from an eventful opening round at The 147th Open.

Kevin Kisner fired a five-under 66 at Carnoustie to grab a one-shot lead over Erik van Rooyen and Tony Finau, with Matthew Southgate three off the pace after nailing two eagle putts in calm conditions on Thursday.

Webb Simpson and Kevin Chappell were among the players to take advantage of the reachable par-five 14th, where Louis Oosthuizen also nailed an impressive effort, while Kiradech Aphibarnrat got the crowds cheering with an attacking wedge shot on his penultimate hole.

Webb Simpson is four shots off the pace

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy produced a string of impressive efforts on his way to an opening-round 69, while Tiger Woods also shone in his first Open appearance since 2015.

Click on the video above to watch Thursday's top shots!

The Open Live Live on

Watch The Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 6.30am on Sky Sports The Open and Sky Sports Main Event.