The Open: Shots of the day from the second round at Carnoustie

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth all feature in the shots of the day from an eventful second round at The Open.

McIlroy produced a couple of stunning approaches on his way to a two-under 69 at Carnoustie, while Woods drained a long-range birdie and Spieth nailed a string of impressive putts to move up the leaderboard.

Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner share top spot at the halfway stage, with one-time leader Zander Lombard two off the pace despite a brilliant birdie at the par-four second.

Zach Johnson posted a four-under 67 on Friday

Patton Kizzire suffered an early exit despite coming close to an eagle during his round, while former Open champion Sandy Lyle signed off his missed cut in his final appearance with a long-range gain.

