Out of Bounds: Hickory clubs, Rory sarcasm and brave fans at The Open

Rory McIlroy's comical comments, Scottish golf fans braving the elements and a special Hickory golf challenge feature in the latest episode of Out of Bounds.

Henni Goya was joined by Nick Dougherty and Claude Harmon in the Open Zone to look back at some of the lighter moments from another action-packed day at Carnoustie.

After watching a couple of today's spectators take a pre-golf dip in the sea during despite wet and chilly conditions, the trio discuss the coldest they've ever felt on the golf course.

McIlroy posted a two-under 69 for the second day running

As well as looking at McIlroy's reaction to a confused American journalist during his post-round press conference, Nick and Claude get inspired by Brandon Stone's recent round at St. Andrews to take on their own unique test.

While the world's top players have been making their own club selection for the 99-yard challenge, the pair take on the same yardage using Hickory clubs.

Which of the Sky Sports talent took the honours? Click on the video above to watch Friday's episode and find out!