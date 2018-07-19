Out of Bounds: New daily show live from The Open at Carnoustie

Henni Goya hosts the inaugural edition of “Out of Bounds”, a daily digital show live from The Open at Carnoustie.

With the third major of the year already underway, Henni is joined by Nick Dougherty and Claude Harmon at the Open Zone to look back at some of the lighter moments from the tournament so far.

The trio take a closer look at some flop shot magic from Phil Mickelson, as well as looking at Jon Rahm's left-handed skills after the Spaniard took one of Mickelson's clubs to show off his ambidextrous talents.

Mickelson posted a two-over 73 during the opening round

There's a special head-to-head challenge involving Nick and Claude, with some comical efforts on display, while the panel also find out more about Jhonattan Vegas' eventful story to get to the event.

