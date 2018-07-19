The Open: Jordan Spieth frustrated by poor finish to day one at Carnoustie

Jordan Spieth admitted one "poor decision" proved costly as he dropped four shots over the last four holes on day one at The Open.

The defending champion, who has not managed a win anywhere since lifting the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale last year, was cruising at three under with four to play until his momentum halted with a double-bogey at the 15th.

Jordan Spieth found bunker trouble on the 15th

An ambitious second from the rough found a plugged lie in a deep pot bunker, and he was unable to find the green with his third as he ended up two-putting from 25 feet to walk off with a disappointing six.

Spieth, who conceded he had enjoyed a few fortunate bounces earlier in his round, dropped further shots at 16 and 18 to return a one-over 72 which left him six strokes adrift of early clubhouse leader Kevin Kisner.

Spieth was three under with four to play but finished on one over

"I hit a lot of shots today I didn't think were good, and I walked up and kind of got good breaks, especially starting the round," he said. "But the problem was on the second shot on 15, I should have hit enough club to reach the front of the green, and even if it goes 20 yards over the green, it's an easy up-and-down.

"And that's what I would consider a significant advantage for me is recognising where the misses are, and I just had a brain fart, and I missed it into the location where the only pot bunker where I could actually get in trouble, and it plugged deep into it.

Spieth admitted poor decision-making has cost him all season

"It was a really, really poor decision on the second shot, and that cost me. I felt like I was really going well. I had a nice par save after driving it in the bunker on six, but other than that, it was very stress-free. I was putting the ball where I needed to, having maybe no more than a few feet for par on every hole. It was just a clean round of golf.

"I've done a bit of that this year, just the decision-making that's cost me. But the misses towards the end were the exact misses that I've been having and I'm working away from, and my swing just didn't quite hold up to the end of my round.

"Those long-irons really hurt me today. I hit my driver really well, and hit my short-irons and putted pretty well. But those long-irons just didn't quite hold up, so I know what I need to work on."

2:46 Justin Rose joins us at the Sky Cart, he finished with a birdie to move to the same mark and post a 72 of his own Justin Rose joins us at the Sky Cart, he finished with a birdie to move to the same mark and post a 72 of his own

Spieth's playing partner Justin Rose also fired a 72 which included an ugly double-bogey seven on the 14th, where he needed two attempts to escape a greenside bunker, although he finished on a bright note with his second birdie of the day at the last.

"That was a nice way to finish," said the world No 3. "Certainly less work to do the remainder of the week. I feel like it's a start, but obviously, not great. It was an opportunity to play well and score out there, and I felt there were a couple of moments in the round where I had some momentum.

"I birdied five, had a chance at six, but unfortunately bogeyed seven. There were moments in my round when I could have gone a couple under and get going, and just when I looked like I was going to get under par, I doubled 14, which is really kind of the one birdie hole you look forward to on the back nine.

"So that really took the wind out of my sails a little bit, but was able to regroup and finish strong from that point."

Rickie Fowler, meanwhile, enjoyed a "fun" opening round as he also birdied the 18th to close out a 70 which was matched by Chris Wood and bettered by a shot by Jon Rahm.

Rickie Fowler enjoyed a 'fun' 70 at Carnoustie

"It's good, it was fun," said Fowler. "With the wind not being much of a factor today, it was good to go on the fairway and go after it. If you missed a shot, deal with it. Whether it was a penalty or not depending on the lie or bunker or whatever, it was a good, fun day. Keep moving forward.

"Obviously, you can't win on the first day, but I did a good job of getting off to a solid start. I think it was a good, successful day and it's always nice finishing on a birdie to cap off a good day of fighting and grinding."