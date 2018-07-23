99-yard Challenge: Which player came closest at Carnoustie?

1:02 Check out the best of the entertainment from the 99-yard challenge in the Open Zone Check out the best of the entertainment from the 99-yard challenge in the Open Zone

The world's top players took on the 99-yard challenge at The Open, but who came closest at Carnoustie?

Every guest in the Open Zone this week was asked to have a go at the target golf challenge, which required players to carry the ball 99 yards using any club of their choice.

With Trackman on hand to gather the data and a leaderboard at the side of the tee to show the latest scores, each player tried to fire their tee shot as close to the number as possible.

As well as the golfers featuring in The Open this week taking part, a number of the Sky Sports Golf team and a string to stars from other sports almost put their distance to the test.

While nobody was able to find the exact yardage, many came almightily close to the perfect distance with their efforts. Click on the video above to see the best and worst of the efforts!

Final table (distance from pin in yards)

0.4 Eddie Pepperell - 98.6 yards

1.1 Rickie Fowler - 101.1 yards

1.2 Dustin Johnson - 97.8 yards

1.8 Jimmy Walker - 100.8 yards

2.1 Gary Woodland - 96.9 yards

2.2 Sergio Garcia - 101.2 yards

2.3 Ross Fisher - 101.3 yards

2.3 Paul McGinley - 96.7 yards

2.4 Henrik Stenson - 96.6 yards

2.4 Sir Nick Faldo - 101.6 yards

2.7 Danny Willett - 96.3 yards

3 Gary Player - 96 yards

3.5 Bubba Watson - 102.5 yards

4.2 Joe Miller - 94.8 yards

4.3 Wayne "Radar" Riley - 94.7 yards

4.7 Lee Westwood - 94.3 yards

6.1 Matt Wallace - 92.9 yards

7.6 David Howell - 91.4 yards

7.9 Scott Brown (footballer) - 106.9 yards

11.4 Carl Froch (boxer) - 110.4 yards

2:13 The Open Zone welcomes boxing legend Carl Froch to take on the challenge The Open Zone welcomes boxing legend Carl Froch to take on the challenge

12.5 Ian Poulter - 86.5 yards

13.1 Matt Southgate - 85.9 yards

13.4 Jordan Pickford (footballer) - 85.6 yards