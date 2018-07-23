Gary Player says everyone in golf wants to see Tiger Woods win a major title

Gary Player believes everyone is "pulling" for 14-time major champion Tiger Woods to win another title.

Player, who is a nine-time major champion, was impressed with how well Woods performed at the 147th Open at Carnoustie.

Woods had the clubhouse lead with seven under when he finished his round on Saturday but fell short of overall victory, finishing five under - three away from eventual winner Francesco Molinari - but Player his tipped him for glory some time soon.

Player enjoyed seeing Tiger back on the major trail

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the 82-year-old said: "He's not the same Tiger Woods he was when he was a young man but I was delighted to see him.

"He is swinging better, he went and had lessons and his game deteriorated, his swing deteriorated. That's the interesting thing.

"Tennis players go to World Championships for tennis lessons but golfers don't go to World Championships for lessons - I find that fascinating. Woods' swing deteriorated terribly but right now as well as I have ever seen him swing but can be the same Tiger woods he was?

1:32 Tiger Woods marked his return to The Open with a final score of five under Tiger Woods marked his return to The Open with a final score of five under

"No that's not possible, but we need him to win a major. Let's start off with a tournament, we need him to win a tournament as he brings out more people and more media.

"The public want to see this man, he's been such a great champion. We are all pulling for Tiger Woods and I am optimistic about the way he will play in the future."