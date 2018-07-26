Tiffany Joh opens up four-stroke lead at Ladies Scottish Open

2:22 Highlights from the opening round of the Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane Highlights from the opening round of the Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane

Tiffany Joh fired a bogey-free 62 to open up a four-shot lead after the opening round of the Ladies Scottish Open.

The American, still searching for her first LPGA Tour victory, struck nine birdies in an impressive display at Gullane to pull clear of the chasing pack.

Jenny Shin, Amy Yang and In-kyung Kim are Joh's nearest challengers on five under, with Charley Hull and Scotland's Kelsey MacDonald part of the group a further shot off the pace.

Joh opened with back-to-back birdies in fast, firm conditions before surging up the leaderboard with six birdies in an eight-hole stretch around the turn.

The 31-year-old then closed her blemish-free card with a birdie at the 389-yard last, with Kim in a share of second after five birdies in six holes from the 11th.

Hull mixed six birdies with two bogeys in her opening-round 67, as MacDonald made a bogey-free start to the week and Annabel Dimmock posted a three-under 68.

Dame Laura Davies made a fast start and briefly threatened the lead after following a front-nine 32 with a birdie at the par-five 11th, only to bogey her final five holes and card an opening-round 72.

