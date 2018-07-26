Senior Open Championship: Paul McGinley one shot off early lead

Paul McGinley made a strong start to the Senior Open Championship, as Kirk Triplett and Thaworn Wiratchant grabbed the early advantage.

McGinley mixed seven birdies with a sole blemish on his way to setting the clubhouse target at St. Andrews, only for Triplett and Wiratchant to move ahead with matching 65s.

Stephen Ames joins McGinley on six under, while David Toms - who birdied five of his opening six holes - is two back alongside Scott McCarron and Bernhard Langer.

"I putted decently," Langer said. "I made a number of medium-length putts to get me under par and a couple of good ones went in coming home."

Triplett made a bogey-free start to the week, while Wiratchant's round was highlighted by a run of five straight birdies from the third hole.

Vijay Singh and Miguel Angel Jimenez are part of the group of nine players on four under, with 68-year-old Tom Watson joining John Daly in the group of players four strokes back.

"I take any chance I can to play at St. Andrews," Daly said. "It's an awesome feeling to walk the fairways that so many great players have."

Watch the Senior Open Championship throughout the week on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from midday on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.