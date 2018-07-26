Sky Sports Golf podcast: Review of Francesco Molinari's Open win

Van Phillips and Jamie Weir join Josh Antmann to review an action-packed Open Championship in this week’s Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The panel discuss the key talking points from an eventful week at Carnoustie, where Francesco Molinari continued his winning run to claim a two-shot victory and maiden major title.

As well as discussing an impressive week for Tiger Woods in Scotland, the trio share their views on strong showings for Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood as well as reflecting on Eddie Pepperell's brutal honesty in his post-round interview.

Away from golf's oldest major, the guests look ahead to a bumper week of live golf on Sky Sports, where four events are being broadcasted over the coming days.

Van offers his prediction on who will win the Porsche European Open and Canadian Open, plus answers your tweets and attempts to tackle the latest Ponder the Pro.

