The Open: Eddie Pepperell fires final-round 67 against the odds

Eddie Pepperell admitted he was "a little hungover" after upstaging playing-partner Phil Mickelson on the final day of The Open.

Pepperell stormed over 30 places up the leaderboard as he defied the blustery conditions at Carnoustie to fire a closing 67 which secured a top-10 finish in just his second Open appearance.

The 27-year-old, who collected his maiden European Tour title in Qatar earlier this year, carded five birdies and just one dropped shot to close on five under par, while Mickelson bogeyed two of the last three holes to finish four behind the popular Englishman.

Eddie Pepperell defied a hangover to fire a 67

"It wasn't shy today," said Pepperell afterwards. "I hit the ball better on the range, which gave me some confidence because I didn't feel I was swinging it well this week. And then playing with Phil, those two things gave me something to go out there with, honestly.

"But I was a little hungover, I won't lie. I had too much to drink last night, and I was so frustrated yesterday. I wouldn't say today was a write-off, but I didn't feel I was in the golf tournament. Whether I shot 69 or 73 today, it wouldn't have been heartbreaking. But as it happens, I shot 67, so it's a funny game.

Pepperell carded five birdies and just one dropped shot

"I've managed my game exceptionally well today because I knew on certain tee shots I wasn't going to hit a great tee shot, so I played for the rough and I played for missing the bunkers. This course lends itself to that in these conditions.

"Had this course been wet this week, I wouldn't have had much joy. But I've managed to at least manage my game well enough to post a score now. It's probably not going to be enough, but it's decent."

He enjoyed playing alongside Phil Mickelson

Pepperell was quick to voice his opinion on the controversial incident involving Mickelson at the US Open, but he revealed he resisted the urge to discuss the fallout with the five-time major champion.

"I didn't get to ask him about that," he added. "It was a shame because I wanted to. But I asked him about his clothing line and that it looks good.

"Listen, I love Phil. Actually, what he did at Shinnecock, I think I defended him on Twitter. I like things that happen slightly nonconformist, you could say, and I think Phil was that. No, it was an absolute dream to play with. Really, I loved it."