Bubba Watson almost hit himself off a tree at Canadian Open

Bubba Watson is known for attempting audacious shots from difficult positions on the golf course, but saw his latest effort backfire spectacularly during the RBC Canadian Open.

Watson mixed four birdies with two bogeys during his opening-round 70 at Glen Abbey Country Club, where he narrowly avoided injury in comical fashion late in his round.

Beginning on the back nine, Watson had posted three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the 14th and added another at the par-five second before going off-line with his tee shot at the par-four fifth.

Watson is seven strokes off the pace after the opening round

Despite a tree blocking part of his sight of the green, Watson elected against pitching the ball back in to play and instead tried finding the putting surface in regulation.

Watson misjudged his effort and saw his ball cannon powerfully off the tree, with the American having to duck for cover as his shot fizzed back over his head!

