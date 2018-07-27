Women's British Open: Tiffany Joh three shots clear at Gullane

2:08 Highlights from the second round of the Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane Highlights from the second round of the Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane

Tiffany Joh bolstered her hopes of securing a maiden LPGA Tour title by taking a three-shot lead into the weekend at the Ladies Scottish Open.

The 31-year-old saw her overnight advantage cut to one after following her opening-round 62 with a four-under 67 at Gullane, with Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang the closest challengers on 10 under.

Jutanugarn moved up the leaderboard with a blemish-free 65, as Yang birdied two of her final four holes to leapfrog Caroline Masson into a tie for second.

"I had pretty low expectations for today, to be honest," Joh said. "I honestly probably would have taken anything under par. It was a really good start, and I guess I just kept rolling with it."

Joh holed a 45-footer on her opening hole and added another birdie at the short third, before cancelling out a blemish at the fifth with a gain at the eighth to reach the turn in 33.

Further birdies at the 10th and 14th took her to 13 under for the week, as Jutanugarn joined Masson in firing the joint-low rounds of the day.

Georgia Hall leads the British interest and is 10 strokes back at the halfway stage, with Charley Hull a further shot adrift alongside Mel Reid after a two-over 73.

