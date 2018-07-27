European Open: Patrick Reed two off leader Bryson DeChambeau

1:57 Patrick Reed reflects on a second-round 66 at the Porsche European Open Patrick Reed reflects on a second-round 66 at the Porsche European Open

Bryson DeChambeau held on to his one-shot advantage at the Porsche European Open, as Patrick Reed closed the gap on the lead in Germany.

DeChambeau followed up his opening-round 66 with a four-under 68 at Green Eagle Golf Course to stay ahead of nearest challengers Richard McEvoy and Matthias Schwab.

McEvoy eagled the last to post a joint-low round-of-the-day 65, while Schwab posted five birdies in a bogey-free round to join the Englishman on nine under.

DeChambeau tops the leaderboard on 10 under

Reed heads in to the weekend two strokes off the pace in tied-fourth alongside David Drysdale and Romain Wattel, who birdied his final five holes on his way to a three-under 69.

"I hit half the greens yesterday and I missed three today," said Reed in his post-round interview. "I felt I could go into attack mode today and when my putter gets going I have the opportunity to make birdies."

Reed is chasing a second victory of the year

Reed opened with five consecutive pars before following four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn by holing a 15-footer at the par-four fourth.

The Masters champion bounced back from a close-range bogey at the sixth to pick up a shot at the next and drain a 25-foot birdie on his final hole to set the initial clubhouse target.

DeChambeau failed to replicate Thursday's fast start as he stuttered to the turn in 33 and bogeyed the 11th, only to birdie four of his final seven holes to edge back to the top of the leaderboard.

Alexander Levy went inches away from a hole-in-one on his way to birdieing his final four holes to get to seven under with Bradley Dredge, with Paul Casey four strokes back.

Casey posted a second successive 69

