Miguel Angel Jimenez, Stephen Ames share lead at Senior Open

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Stephen Ames hold a share of the lead after a weather-affected second round at the Senior Open Championship, where Tom Watson rolled back the years.

Jimenez fired a five-under 67 to get to nine under, which Ames reached with one hole to play when play was suspended due to bad light just after 10pm local time.

Overnight leader Kirk Triplett, Jeff Sluman and 10-time senior major champion Bernhard Langer sit a stroke back on eight under, while 68-year-old Watson heads into the weekend two off the pace after shooting his age on Friday.

Langer posted a three-under 69 on Friday

Play will resume at 7am on Saturday morning, with 18 players still yet to complete their second rounds.

Early starter Sluman reached the turn in 31 and added another birdie at the 11th to temporarily top the leaderboard, only to double-bogey the 13th to close a second successive 68.

Triplett bogeyed the last to join Sluman on eight under, as Jimenez fired three birdies and an eagle over his back nine to set the clubhouse target.

Ames bogeyed two of his opening three holes but made back-to-back birdies around the turn and added three more in a row from the 14th to join Jimenez in a share of the advantage.

Ames will finish his second round on Saturday

Watson is joined tied-sixth with Jarmo Sandelin and Vijay Singh, with 2015 Senior Open champion Marco Dawson in the group on six under.

Sandy Lyle birdied four of his opening five holes on his way to a round-of-the-day 66, with the Scot joined four strokes back by Colin Montgomerie and Paul McGinley, who bogeyed three of his final six holes.

McGinley carded a one-over 73

"It was difficult out there today," Montgomerie said. "You could hit the greens in regulation, but you've got to take the chances. You've got to take the putts when you have the chance to take them, and I didn't do that today."

