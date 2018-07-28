Dustin Johnson three back as Kevin Tway leads Canadian Open

2:01 Kevin Tway looks back at highlights from his second round at the Canadian Open Kevin Tway looks back at highlights from his second round at the Canadian Open

Dustin Johnson fired a bogey-free 66 to get within three strokes of the halfway lead at the RBC Canadian Open.

The world No 1 mixed four birdies with an eagle at Glen Abbey to move into a group of four players in a share of sixth, as Tway posted a second-round 65 to move top of the leaderboard.

Tway, who father Bob won the same tournament in 2003, holds a one-shot lead over Whee Kim and Keegan Bradley, who made two birdies and two eagles over his final four holes to card a round-of-the-day 63.

Byeong Hun An and Johnson Wagner are two strokes back on 11 under, with 22 players heading into the weekend within five shots of the lead.

"The golf course is in too good a shape not to have to go low," Johnson said. "Today was fairly windy but with the greens being receptive you're going to have to attack the golf course and you're going to have to shoot low."

Johnson got off to a fast start and followed a 10-foot eagle at the second with birdies at the third and fifth, before picking up another from five feet at the 11th and closing with a two-putt gain at the par-five last.

Tway set the clubhouse target after bouncing back from a penultimate-hole bogey to birdie the last, as playing partner Bradley made a late surge by draining putts from over 20 feet on each of his last three holes.

Overnight leader Robert Garrigus is in the group four off the pace that includes Ian Poulter after a level-par 72, with Tommy Fleetwood a further two shots behind after finishing his day with three consecutive bogeys.

