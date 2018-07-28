Richard McEvoy joins Bryson DeChambeau in Porsche European Open lead

Englishman Richard McEvoy put himself firmly in contention to secure his maiden European Tour victory as he claimed a share of the lead after the third round of the Porsche European Open.

The 39-year-old world No 275 carded a three-under 69 on a weather-interrupted day at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg to move to 12 under, alongside American Bryson DeChambeau.

Masters champion Patrick Reed and Matthias Schwab of Austria are just a shot behind, with England's Paul Casey two further back in fifth place on nine under.

McEvoy, who won the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge on the Challenge Tour last week, had eagled the 18th on Friday to get within one of overnight leader DeChambeau and he started his third round by holing a 15-footer for birdie.

He made his only bogey of the day at the sixth but recovered with back-to-back birdies at the eighth and ninth to hold a one-shot advantage when play was suspended in mid-afternoon due to the threat of lightning.

When play resumed, after a delay of two hours and 50 minutes, McEvoy added another birdie at the 11th before parring his way in, although a missed six-footer for birdie at the last cost him the outright lead.

Richard McEvoy walks down the 18th fairway

"It was good," McEvoy told the European Tour's official website. "I was a little disappointed with the back nine, missed a few chances coming in on the last four holes or so but the change in conditions made it quite tough.

"My mind set will be much the same as last week. I've been playing very solidly, I'm enjoying being at the top of the leaderboard which is great and I'm not putting too much pressure on myself. I'm just playing golf, exactly like I did last week and I prevailed then so fingers crossed that I can finish it off again tomorrow."

Bryson DeChambeau birdied the 18th to claim a share of the lead

DeChambeau (70) did manage to birdie the last to ensure he will join McEvoy in the final group on Sunday and make amends for a disappointing bogey at the 16th following birdies at the 11th and 15th.

"If I'm comfortable out there and I can hit the right shots and have the kind of repeatability that I think I can produce out there, it's going to be a tough one for anybody to get me," said DeChambeau after completing his round.

Reed failed to match his 66 on Friday, but a three-under 69 leaves him well-placed, while Schwab birdied the 18th as he finished with a flourish for a two-under 70.

Patrick Reed is just one off the pace after 54 holes

Casey bagged three birdies on a flawless back nine as he carded a third successive 69 to give himself a chance of notching his first European Tour win since 2014.

He is one clear of Australian Scott Hend (69), Italy's Renato Paratore (70), Romain Wattel of France (72) and Scotland's David Drysdale (72).

David Horsey fired a five-under 67 to take 10th place on seven under, while his fellow Englishman Sam Horsfield closed with four successive birdies for a 69 which put him in a group of five on six under.

