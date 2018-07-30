Dustin Johnson eases to Canadian Open victory

3:12 Dustin Johnson was proud of himself after wrapping up his victory in the Canadian Open Dustin Johnson was proud of himself after wrapping up his victory in the Canadian Open

Dustin Johnson claimed his 19th PGA Tour victory and third of the year as he eased to a three-shot success in the RBC Canadian Open.

Final leaderboard RBC Canadian Open

The world No 1, who missed his first cut this season at The Open at Carnoustie last week, carded a six-under 66 in the final round at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario to finish on 23-under 265.

That left him comfortably clear of South Korean duo Whee Kim and Byeong Hun An who shared second place on 20 under, with American Keegan Bradley a shot further back in fourth.

Johnson started the day in a four-way tie for the lead with Kim, An and Kevin Tway, but quickly took the outright lead with birdies at the opening two holes thanks to two superb approach shots.

Dustin Johnson now has 19 career victories to his name

A further birdie at the eighth sent the 34-year-old three clear, shortly before play was suspended for an hour and 46 minutes due to the threat of lightning.

Birdies from An and Whee when play resumed reduced Johnson's advantage to two and Bradley's late charge then moved him within one of the lead as Johnson followed a birdie at the 11th with his only bogey of the day at the 12th.

Johnson opted to lay-up at the par-five 13th but the tactic paid off as he made birdie and he pulled three clear once again with another birdie at the next par-five - the 16th - after an amazing second shot with a wedge from thick rough off a downslope to the back of the green.

The American then sealed the victory with another birdie at the par-five 18th, just missing an eagle putt after an excellent second shot.

Byeong Hun An had to settle for a share of second place

Kim and An also birdied the final hole as they both carded 69s to deny Bradley a share of second spot.

Whee Kim finished alongside An

Bradley turned in 31 after two birdies and an eagle at the par-four ninth and, after birdieing the 10th, he finished off with three successive birdies for an eight-under 64 to set the clubhouse target at 19 under.

1:57 Keegan Bradley reflects on his 64 in the final round Keegan Bradley reflects on his 64 in the final round

Mexico's Abraham Ancer (67) took fifth place on 17 under, while Tommy Fleetwood closed with a five-under 67 to share sixth place with New Zealand's Danny Lee (68) on 16 under.

Tommy Fleetwood struggled on the front nine at Glen Abbey

The Englishman has played the front nine in four over par this week and was one over this time around before carding four birdies and an eagle at the 13th after the turn to take his overall score on the back nine to 20 under.

Ireland's Shane Lowry, playing alongside Fleetwood for the second day running, also performed better on the way home with three birdies and no bogeys for a 69 which put him on 14 under and in a share of 12th place.

Ian Poulter was also among the group on 14 under after a 67 which featured six birdies and just one bogey, but he was left frustrated after only making pars at all three par-fives on the back nine.

3:23 Ian Poulter was feeling frustrated after failing to take advantage of the par-fives on the back nine Ian Poulter was feeling frustrated after failing to take advantage of the par-fives on the back nine

Graeme McDowell, meanwhile, made his score on the front nine as he started off with three successive birdies before adding another on the seventh.

Graeme McDowell secured a top-20 finish

But the Northern Irishman was one over for the back nine to finish on 13 under after signing for a 69.

Tway dropped out of contention with three bogeys over the opening seven holes as he ended the week with a disappointing 76 to finish alongside McDowell in a tie for 17th on 13 under.