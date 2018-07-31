Jodi Ewart Shadoff aiming for Women's British Open glory

0:40 Britain’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff tells Sky Sports News what winning the Women's British Open would mean to her. Britain’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff tells Sky Sports News what winning the Women's British Open would mean to her.

Britain’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff is desperate to go one better and win the Women’s British Open title this year.

Royal Lytham & St Annes hosts the tournament for the fifth time, and the players will definitely be tested on a notoriously difficult course, featuring 167 bunkers.

Orlando-based Ewart Shadoff was the runner-up at last year's event at Kingsbarns, finishing two shots behind South Korea's In-Kyung Kim, and the world No 46 wants to make the most of her return to the UK by claiming the 2018 title.

"Historically, I've never really played well at the British Open," Ewart-Shadoff told Tuesday's Sportswomen show on Sky Sports News.

"But last year gave me the confidence and hopefully I can go one better this year.

"It would mean everything to me to win the British Open. As a British player this is the one you want to win."

Georgia Hall is ranked 39th in the world

Fellow Briton Georgia Hall also went well last year, finishing joint-third. The 22-year-old, who has 18 top-10 finishes to her name, insists the British Open is like no other tournament.

"I'm just looking forward to the week," she said.

"It is the best event in women's golf, in my opinion. It's obviously very close to home for me so it's the event I look forward to the most throughout the year.

"I managed to have a great finish last year and hopefully I can do the same this year."

Mel Reid's last tournament win was 18 months ago

Derby golfer Mel Reid has six Ladies European Tour wins to her name but says winning the British Open would be the pinnacle of her career.

"It's what we practice hours and hours for to give ourselves an opportunity like this," she said.

"That's why we make all the sacrifices. Winning the British Open would tip off any British player's career."