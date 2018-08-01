Francesco Molinari yet to drink from Claret Jug ahead of Firestone

Open champion Francesco Molinari has revealed he has yet to drink anything from the Claret Jug as he remains focused on continuing his brilliant run of form at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

The Italian heads to Firestone off the back of three victories and two runner-up finishes in his last six worldwide starts, including most recently a two-shot win at Carnoustie.

Molinari had a week off after his maiden major success but has thus far decided against drinking out of the trophy, which has become a tradition amongst past Open champions.

"Nothing has gone in it (the Claret Jug) yet," Molinari said. "I'm not a big drinker, so to fill it with water would be a bit of a blasphemy it feels like.

Molinari had only won four times in a decade before his three victories in two month

"Last week there was a lot of recovery needed, so it didn't seem like a great time to get hammered. So maybe end of the season, when everything quiets down, it will be more appropriate."

The 36-year-old, who is up to a career-high of sixth in the world rankings and mathematically assured of a place in Thomas Bjorn's European Ryder Cup side in September, is now targeting an end-of-season run in the FedExCup play-offs.

"I think the main goal behind me and the team is getting better every day, even though it's probably not a specific goal," added Molinari, who lies seventh in the FedExCup standings.

"The specific goal was to get to East Lake. Last year I missed it by one shot, I think, in Chicago, missing a five-footer on the last green.

Live World Golf Championships Live on

"I don't know to be honest if I've got enough points to be safe already or not, but I'll try to make as many points as possible and get there. Then when I get there, obviously try to achieve even more."

Watch the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage begins on Thursday with Featured Groups from 2pm on the red button.