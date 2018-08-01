WGC-Bridgestone: Justin Rose withdraws due to back injury

1:38 Tim Barter explains the reasons behind Justin Rose's WGC-Bridgestone withdrawal Tim Barter explains the reasons behind Justin Rose's WGC-Bridgestone withdrawal

Justin Rose has missed out on a potential chance to move to world No 1 after pulling out of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational due to injury.

The world No 2, who could have leapfrogged Dustin Johnson at the top of the standings with victory at Firestone, withdrew on Wednesday afternoon with back spasms.

Rose practised on Tuesday and Wednesday after arriving from the UK on Monday, with the Englishman tweeting a picture - that was later deleted - of him working on the range with his coach Sean Foley.

The 38-year-old told Sky Sports that he first felt the pain earlier in the week, with Rose sitting out the World Golf Championship event to avoid further injury ahead of a hectic forthcoming schedule.

Rose, who was due to play alongside Ryder Cup teammate Henrik Stenson over the first two rounds, has not yet confirmed whether he will be fit to play at the PGA Championship next week.

Adam Hadwin has also withdrawn from the event due to a hip problem, with the Canadian now aiming to recover in time to play the final major of the year at Bellerive Country Club.

