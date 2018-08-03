Brooke Henderson fires hole-in-one at Women's British Open

0:54 Henderson fired a hole-in-one during the second round of the Women's British Open Henderson fired a hole-in-one during the second round of the Women's British Open

Brooke Henderson fired a stunning hole-in-one during the second round of the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

The Canadian nailed her tee shot at the par-three ninth in damp conditions at Royal Lytham and St Annes to close the gap on clubhouse leader Pornanong Phatlum.

Starting Friday four strokes off the pace after an opening-round 69, Henderson birdied the par-three first and cancelled out a blemish at the sixth by holing a 15-footer at the eighth.

Henderson reached the turn on six under and four off the lead

Henderson attacked the flag at the next, where she looked on in disbelief as her tee shot took one big hop before dropping straight into the hole.

The ace is the second of the week at the 141-yard hole, with Florentyna Parker also making a hole-in-one during the opening round.

