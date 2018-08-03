Women's British Open: Georgia Hall one back from Pornanong Phatlum

2:38 Highlights from the second round of the Women's British Open Highlights from the second round of the Women's British Open

Georgia Hall continued her bogey-free start to get within a shot of the lead at the halfway stage of the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

Latest leaderboard Ricoh Women's British Open

The Englishwoman followed her opening-round 67 with a blemish-free 68 on Friday at Royal Lytham and St Annes to stay in touch with 36-hole leader Pornanong Phatlum.

Phatlum posted a second consecutive 67 to get to 10 under, with Hall joined by overnight leader Minjee Lee and Japan's Mamiko Higa in a share of second.

Phatlum is chasing a maiden major title this week

"I'm very happy to go bogey-free so far," Hall told Sky Sports. "My course management has been key this week and I managed to hole some good putts so I'm very happy with the round."

Hall, looking to join Karen Stupples (2004) and Catriona Matthew (2009) as the only home winners of the event, opened with eight consecutive pars before birdieing the ninth to reach the turn in 34.

2:25 Georgia Hall reflects on her second-round 68 at the Ricoh Women's British Open Georgia Hall reflects on her second-round 68 at the Ricoh Women's British Open

The 22-year-old picked up shots at the 13th and the 15th before holing a 10-foot birdie at the 16th to briefly grab a share of the lead, only for Phatlum to follow suit and grab the advantage.

Lee got to 12 under before dropping three shots in two holes late in her second-round 70, while Higa double-bogeyed her penultimate hole to close a three-under 69 and also stay one back.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

Florentyna Parker is five shots off the lead alongside Brooke Henderson, who fired a hole-in-one at the par-three ninth, with former champion Matthew joined by Wales' Lydia Hall in the group on three under.

Defending champion In-Kyung Kim and world No 1 Ariya Jutanugarn are also head into the weekend seven strokes back, while Charley Hull bogeyed five of her last eight holes to close a six-over 78 and miss the cut.

Hull had posted top-10 finishes in the first three women's majors of the year

Dame Laura Davies made an early exit after rounds of 73 and 77, with fellow Englishwomen Mel Reid and Jodi Ewart Shadoff crashing out on six over and seven over respectively.

Watch the Ricoh Women's British Open throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from midday on Sky Sports Golf.