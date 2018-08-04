Ricoh Women's Open: Georgia Hall one back from Pornanong Phatlum

2:15 Highlights from the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Highlights from the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes

Georgia Hall birdied three of her last four holes to stay within a shot of the lead heading into the final round of the Ricoh Women's British Open.

Latest leaderboard Ricoh Women's British Open

Hall's fast finish saw her close out a three-under 69 and move into outright second at Royal Lytham & St Annes, as playing partner Pornanong Phatlum matched her score to hold on to her overnight advantage.

Phatlum posted three birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn on her way to getting to 13 under, with So Yeon Ryu two strokes back in third after firing a joint-low round-of-the-day 67.

Phatlum has only dropped one shot in her first 54 holes

"The front nine looks very relaxed but it was actually really hard," Hall told Sky Sports. "My timing was out and I had to hole some long putts to not get a bogey. It was much harder work today, but I'm glad I got to three under."

Hall, looking to become the third home winner of the event since it became a major, holed a 20-footer to match Phatlum's birdie at the third and converted from 15 feet to save par at the fifth.

3:02 Georgia Hall reflects on her third-round 69 and looks ahead to the final round at Royal Lytham Georgia Hall reflects on her third-round 69 and looks ahead to the final round at Royal Lytham

The 22-year-old exchanged gains with Phatlum at the par-five sixth, as Minjee Lee cancelled out a blemish at the fourth with three straight birdies to briefly move tied for the lead.

Phatlum birdied the eighth and 11th to move ahead of Mamiko Higa - who birdied three of her opening seven holes - only to give a shot back after failing to get up and down from a bunker at the 12th.

Higa is chasing a maiden major title

The Thai player found herself two clear when Higa dropped a shot the 16th and Hall slipped three back with a bogey at the 13th, but her playing partner moved back within one with back-to-back birdies from the 15th.

Hall then responded from missing the 17th green and dropping a shot to rolling in a 10-foot birdie at the last to close the gap on Phatlum, ensuring the pair will go out in the final group on Sunday.

Hall is looking to follow Karen Stupples (2004) and Catriona Matthew (2009) as the only home winners

Ryu posted six birdies in an eight-hole stretch to get to 11 under and third spot, with Higa and Lee three off the pace in a share of fourth alongside Sung Hyun Park.

World No 1 Ariya Jutanugarn is in the group on six under, with defending champion In-Kyung Kim a further five strokes back after posting a two-over 74.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

Watch the final round of the Ricoh Women's British Open on Sunday from midday on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix.