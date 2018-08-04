Ricoh Women's Open: Georgia Hall one back from Pornanong Phatlum
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 04/08/18 8:31pm
Georgia Hall birdied three of her last four holes to stay within a shot of the lead heading into the final round of the Ricoh Women's British Open.
Latest leaderboard
Hall's fast finish saw her close out a three-under 69 and move into outright second at Royal Lytham & St Annes, as playing partner Pornanong Phatlum matched her score to hold on to her overnight advantage.
Phatlum posted three birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn on her way to getting to 13 under, with So Yeon Ryu two strokes back in third after firing a joint-low round-of-the-day 67.
"The front nine looks very relaxed but it was actually really hard," Hall told Sky Sports. "My timing was out and I had to hole some long putts to not get a bogey. It was much harder work today, but I'm glad I got to three under."
Hall, looking to become the third home winner of the event since it became a major, holed a 20-footer to match Phatlum's birdie at the third and converted from 15 feet to save par at the fifth.
The 22-year-old exchanged gains with Phatlum at the par-five sixth, as Minjee Lee cancelled out a blemish at the fourth with three straight birdies to briefly move tied for the lead.
Phatlum birdied the eighth and 11th to move ahead of Mamiko Higa - who birdied three of her opening seven holes - only to give a shot back after failing to get up and down from a bunker at the 12th.
The Thai player found herself two clear when Higa dropped a shot the 16th and Hall slipped three back with a bogey at the 13th, but her playing partner moved back within one with back-to-back birdies from the 15th.
Hall then responded from missing the 17th green and dropping a shot to rolling in a 10-foot birdie at the last to close the gap on Phatlum, ensuring the pair will go out in the final group on Sunday.
Ryu posted six birdies in an eight-hole stretch to get to 11 under and third spot, with Higa and Lee three off the pace in a share of fourth alongside Sung Hyun Park.
World No 1 Ariya Jutanugarn is in the group on six under, with defending champion In-Kyung Kim a further five strokes back after posting a two-over 74.
Live Ladies European Tour Golf
August 5, 2018, 12:00pm
Live on
Watch the final round of the Ricoh Women's British Open on Sunday from midday on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix.