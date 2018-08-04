Tiger Woods looks for positive finish after poor third day at WGC

Tiger Woods remains confident of signing off on a positive note after slipping out of contention at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational following a third-round 73.

A disconsolate Woods admitted he struggled on the range during his warm-up, and he could not find his form on the course as he made only one birdie against four bogeys to slide 11 shots off the lead.

The 42-year-old vowed to pick himself up and sign off on a positive note in his final round at Firestone Country Club, one of the most successful venues of his career having lifted the title eight times since winning the inaugural event in 1999.

This week's event is the final installment before it switches to Memphis next season, and Woods set his sights on a final round befitting his affinity with the tournament as well as building momentum heading into next week's PGA Championship at Bellerive.

"I just played like c***," was Woods' blunt assessment of his performance. "I didn't warm up very well, I didn't hit the ball crisp or clean, and it was very similar to the first day. The difference is, I made everything the first day. Today, I didn't make anything.

"I hit some good shots today, but also I didn't feel like I was in control of the golf ball. And then I had some putts where I had some good looks at it to turn it around and build some momentum, but I didn't make anything. Just one of those days.

"I just feel like I really couldn't turn it around, I just felt off. I had a little bit of a pull, a little bit of a block, a little here, a little there. I just wasn't as sharp as I needed to be, especially with everyone making a bunch of birdies. I needed to go get it today and I didn't do it.

"I've got to recover for tomorrow. That's one of the challenges as we age is trying to recover for the next day, and it's got a lot harder. Before I used to go run three, four miles to cool off. That's no longer happening anymore. So it's just about getting ready for tomorrow, and then from there, trying to build all my energy into Thursday of next week.

"I'll try to go out there and shoot a low round tomorrow and build into Thursday and get some positive momentum going into the PGA."