Barracuda Championship: Andrew Putnam leads ahead of Sam Saunders

Putnam leads the Barracuda Championship

Andrew Putnam birdied his final two holes to move top of the leaderboard after the third round of the Barracuda Championship.

Putnam's fast finish saw him register 38 points in the modified Stableford event to move three points clear of Sam Saunders, who posted two eagles on his back nine.

Chad Campbell sits in third after a tournament-best 22 points on Saturday, with Ireland's Shane Lowry a further two back in fourth spot.

Lowry is chasing a first worldwide victory since 2015

The format in Reno sees eight points awarded for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie, none for par, and subtracts a point for bogey and three for double-bogeys or worse.

"This is a little different format, so the strategy has to be stay aggressive and make as many points as possible," Putnam said.

Campbell played alongside Putnam on Saturday

Midway leader Aaron Baddeley suffered an early double bogey on the par-four fifth hole and finished the day on even par, remaining on 26 points and tied-seventh.