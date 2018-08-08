Tommy Fleetwood chasing maiden major title at PGA Championship

Tommy Fleetwood believes he is closing in on a maiden major title ahead of the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive.

The world No 11 has posted top-20s in the first three majors this year, following a runner-up finish at the US Open by grabbing a share of 12th at Carnoustie last month.

"Without a doubt, the next step in my career is to win in America and win a Major," Fleetwood told the media on Wednesday. "So whether it will be winning the PGA or winning a regular PGA Tour event, it would be the next step.

Fleetwood finished tied-14th at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last week

"I have put myself in contention in the Majors. I feel like the tougher challenges, tougher courses have suited me this year whilst I've been on my game and I've been playing well.

"You have to keep things in perspective and treat every tournament the same if you can but, since I've been playing well in the Majors, I tend to look at them more. I have a sense of confidence and belief that I totally can get over the line and win one."

Fleetwood has six worldwide top-10s in 2018

Fleetwood carded a record-equalling final-round 63 at Shinnecock Hills to finish just a shot behind defending US Open champion Brooks Koepka, with the Englishman confident of eventually reaching the major winner's circle.

"I've had a good run of putting myself in contention in a lot of the big events, and it just so far hasn't happened," Fleetwood added.

Fleetwood tees off alongside Satoshi Kodaira and Marc Leishman on Thursday

"Sometimes golf is just like that and it's just a case of keep doing what you're doing and eventually it will happen.

"There are still things I'd like to sharpen up in my game... four days is a long time, and for me it's just not quite happened over four days for the last few weeks. But I feel like I'm close and closing in."