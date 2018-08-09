50th anniversary of Julius Boros' historic PGA Championship victory

Julius Boros remains the oldest men's champion of a golf major

On the week the PGA Championship marks its 100th edition, there is also another milestone to be highlighted - the 50th anniversary of Julius Boros' victory in 1968.

Boros, who won his third major aged 48 at Pecan Valley in San Antonio, Texas, remains the oldest winner of the PGA of America run tournament and most significantly continues to hold the record for golf's oldest major champion.

The American secured his first major title at the 1952 US Open when he won at Northwood Club by four strokes to earn a maiden PGA Tour title.

His second major followed 11 years later in the same event when he defeated Arnold Palmer and Jacky Cupit in an 18-hole play-off, after all three had finished at a post-war record of nine over par following windy conditions at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

But his third is the triumph that stands tall in the history books of the sport despite notable figures of the game coming close to taking his place.

Tom Watson narrowly missed out on lifting his sixth Claret Jug, losing a play-off against Stewart Cink at Turnberry in 2009

Tom Watson's remarkable display of links golf at Turnberry in the 2009 Open Championship nearly saw an incredible piece of sporting history unfold as the 59-year-old lost a playoff to fellow American Stewart Cink.

Another player to narrowly miss out on overtaking Boros' landmark was Kenny Perry, who missed a par putt at the 72nd hole before losing in a three-man playoff to miss out on an elusive major success, with Angel Cabrera winning his first Masters title.

Greg Norman also came close to lifting his third Claret Jug at the age of 53 as the Australian earned a one shot lead after the third round at Royal Birkdale only to fall away on the Sunday.

To highlight the dominance of youth in recent times on the major scene, we have only seen four players over the age of 40 to win one win one of the sport's coveted prizes and just one from the past 13 PGA Championships - Vijay Singh in 2004.

Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson were involved in an enthralling final round at Troon in 2016

The 2016 Open Championship at Royal Troon saw a memorable final round duel play out between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson, both in their 40s at the time, but their tussle was dramatic for the fact it was a rare occurrence in recent memory.

Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis is the test facing the field this week and it remains to be seen whether a 40-something could prevail in the final major of this season but here's a reminder how Boros won in 1968.

The American finished one shot clear of Bob Charles and seven-time major winner Palmer, to deny the latter victory in the only major he failed to capture.

Boros was famed for his relaxed but powerful swing

Boros, a former accountant before turning professional, was famed for his relaxed nature on a golf course, despite pressurised situations.

He saw Palmer mount a serious charge during the final round but a missed eight-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead, meant Boros, who had started the day one off the lead, needed a par down the last to ensure the title was his.

Having left his approach shot 45 yards short of the green, an up-and-down was required for the American but he was nerveless and chipped to within three feet before rolling in the winning putt.