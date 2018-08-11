Stephen Curry misses cut in second Web.com Tour tournament after second-round 86

Stephen Curry shot 86 to miss the cut at the Ellie Mae Classic

NBA superstar Stephen Curry will have a free weekend after his second venture on to golf's Web.com Tour ended in a missed cut.

Golden State Warriors guard Curry started the Ellie Mae Classic with a round of 71, but Friday proved more problematic as he had a quadruple bogey on his way to an 86 to finish bottom of the 154-strong field.

Curry dropped 11 shots in his first eight holes, including the quad at the par-five third where he hit consecutive drives out-of-bounds.

He did manage a couple of birdies on the back nine, but cancelled those out and more with a double-bogey and a triple-bogey.

"I couldn't hit a driver to save my life today, so that's how golf goes," said Curry, who shot 74-74 in last year's tournament, when he also missed the cut.

"One day you have it, or at least in the amateur world, one day you have it and one day you completely lose it and you have no idea what you're doing over the top of the ball.

"As always, it's an amazing opportunity to be out here to test my game under the ultimate pressure, stressful situations.

"Today was interesting all the way around. I knew sort of what I had to shoot (to make the cut). I played the first holes OK and then the wheels fell off on the third hole."

At the other end of the leaderboard, former PGA Tour professional Alex Prugh claimed a two-shot lead thanks to a round of 60 which left him 33 shots ahead of Curry.